Christmas tree arrives at Brussels' Grand-Place this morning

The installation of the Christmas tree, which is placed in the city centre of Brussels, in the middle of the Grand-Place, Thursday 20 November 2025. Credit: Belga/Emile Windal

The Christmas tree arrived at the Grand-Place of Brussels around 6am on Thursday 20 November. The tree will remain there until 4 January 2026.

This year, the Christmas tree comes from the municipality of Sint-Katelijne-Waver (Antwerp province). The tree is a majestic white spruce: 20 metres tall, and approximately 43 years old.

"Despite our experience, it is always a special moment. These trees are kind of like our children," nurseryman Pierre Demesmaeker told Belga News Agency. "It is a tree I have been coming to see regularly for five years, and it now perfectly meets expectations. It is slightly narrower than its predecessor, which is more practical for transport."

On Thursday morning, the tree was transported to the Grand Place under police escort. The tree will come to life for the first time at 6pm on Friday 28 November, during the opening of Winter Wonders.

During the event, the Christmas tree becomes one of the main attractions, proudly displayed next to the nativity scene.

"Under the artistic direction of Jean-Paul Lespagnard, the Christmas tree will take on a new guise in 2025: it will become a link between tradition, creativity, and social engagement," said the City of Brussels. "The carefully designed decorations embody the diversity, conviviality, and cultural richness of Brussels."

After the holidays, the tree will be recycled, and the decorations will be auctioned off to benefit the Brussels Food Banks. "This way, the spirit of solidarity will continue," they said.

The tree can be seen on the Grand Place at any time via the live stream here.