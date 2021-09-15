Brusol wants to install 1,000 charging stations in Brussels in the coming months

Energy supplier Brusol, an initiative of solar panel company EnergyVision, aims to install 1,000 semi-public charging stations in the Brussels-Capital Region in the coming months.

At Brusol’s headquarters in the Brussels municipality of Jette, the two fastest charging stations in the region were inaugurated on Wednesday, and will be available from early October.

In the coming months, the company wants to work on the expansion of the charging station network in Brussels, and wants to install semi-public charging squares for people with electric cars, which will be rolled out using the same formula that it uses for its solar panels: the installation is completely free, in exchange for the operational costs.

This means that Brusol will install charging stations in customer car parks, and these stations allow both customers and external drivers to supply their vehicles with electricity, at fixed prices.

Brusol guarantees that the electricity used from its own solar panels is 100% green and 100% Brussels, without government support, subsidy or green power certificate involved.

Last year, the Brussels government announced that it was aiming to install 11,000 publicly accessible charging points in the capital by 2035, in addition to private charging points.

The Brussels Times