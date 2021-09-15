   
Brusol wants to install 1,000 charging stations in Brussels in the coming months
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 15 September, 2021
Latest News:
Brusol wants to install 1,000 charging stations in...
SNCB launches interactive scavenger hunt game...
‘Slippery slope’: Covid Safe Ticket threatens people’s fundamental...
UN calls for moratorium on facial recognition and...
Abolish face masks in bars and restaurants, Flemish...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 15 September 2021
    Brusol wants to install 1,000 charging stations in Brussels in the coming months
    SNCB launches interactive scavenger hunt game
    ‘Slippery slope’: Covid Safe Ticket threatens people’s fundamental rights, says Unia
    UN calls for moratorium on facial recognition and other AI systems
    Abolish face masks in bars and restaurants, Flemish hospitality sector says
    Ghent University seeks volunteers for its spider-hunt
    Antwerp looks to ban hazing ‘ritual of humiliation’
    Belgian prison system informed of extremists on staff
    Belgium reveals candidate for Eurovision Song Contest next year
    Greenpeace turns 50 but looks to the future
    Christian Democrats request sign language interpreters in Brussels Parliament
    New anti-LGBTQ stickers found in Antwerp, police launch investigation
    No clues in Brussels care home murder case
    Belgium in Brief: What Did You Buy In 2020?
    European Commission President: “I see a strong soul in everything that we do”
    Company behind pollution scandal given over €5 million in government subsidies
    Future of Auto Salon hangs in the balance
    Red Cross to distribute direct payments to flood victims
    More booze, fewer bras: what we spent money on in 2020
    First anniversary of Abraham Accords between Israel and Arab countries: Achievements and unfinished business
    View more
    Share article:

    Brusol wants to install 1,000 charging stations in Brussels in the coming months

    Wednesday, 15 September 2021

    Electric vehicle charging. Credit: Belga

    Energy supplier Brusol, an initiative of solar panel company EnergyVision, aims to install 1,000 semi-public charging stations in the Brussels-Capital Region in the coming months.

    At Brusol’s headquarters in the Brussels municipality of Jette, the two fastest charging stations in the region were inaugurated on Wednesday, and will be available from early October.

    In the coming months, the company wants to work on the expansion of the charging station network in Brussels, and wants to install semi-public charging squares for people with electric cars, which will be rolled out using the same formula that it uses for its solar panels: the installation is completely free, in exchange for the operational costs.

    This means that Brusol will install charging stations in customer car parks, and these stations allow both customers and external drivers to supply their vehicles with electricity, at fixed prices.

    Brusol guarantees that the electricity used from its own solar panels is 100% green and 100% Brussels, without government support, subsidy or green power certificate involved.

    Last year, the Brussels government announced that it was aiming to install 11,000 publicly accessible charging points in the capital by 2035, in addition to private charging points.

    The Brussels Times