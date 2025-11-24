Another famous Brussels nightclub shuts its doors

La Cabane Brussels is shutting its doors, November 2025. Credit: La Cabane

The popular nightclub ‘La Cabane’, located in Watermael-Boitsfort, Brussels, will close its doors permanently, its management announced on Monday.

The announcement comes shortly after ‘Reset’, another popular Brussels club, revealed its decision to shut down a few weeks ago citing similar difficulties.

Opened six years ago, ‘La Cabane’ could host up to 300 people and held more than 900 events during its operation.

It focused predominantly on house music, bringing the best DJs from the international scene into its intimate space.

The venue's last party on Saturday featured no other than German DJ and producer Danilo Plessow, internationally known for his productions as Motor City Drum Ensemble (MDCE).

'No longer viable'

On Monday, its managers announced La Cabane's official closure. They stated that the traditional nightclub model is "no longer sustainable".

Increasingly stringent regulations, especially regarding noise control, along with rising costs as key factors behind the management's decision.

"We went back and forth, trying ti find a way to keep things going without compromising what made the club so special. But as time went on, it became clear hat continuing at this pace was no longer viable," the statement read.

Plans are underway to repurpose the space into a venue for private events, concerts, exhibitions, and corporate meetings.

Collapse of the club scene

Earlier this month, the Reset club announced it would close by the end of November due to financial difficulties.

The City of Brussels had cut over 80% of the subsidies to the project, making operations in its former banking hall location in central Brussels unfeasible.

Other nightlife venues, such as Bonnefooi café and Spirito nightclub, have also recently announced their plans to close.

The Brussels By Night organisation warned of an impending "collapse of the Brussels club scene" and urged the Brussels-Capital Region to invest in supporting the sector.

