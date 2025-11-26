Brussels Region also loses ING's €500 million credit line

Credit: Belga

The Brussels-Capital Region will lose its €500 million credit line from ING at the end of this year, Belga learned from a reliable source on Wednesday.

ING's contract – which expires on 31 December – will not be renewed, meaning the Capital Region will lose its second €500 million credit line (usually used to address temporary liquidity problems).

"This is not just a minor detail," Brussels' Budget Minister Dirk De Smedt (Open VLD) emphasised to Belga News Agency.

Previously, Belgian state-owned Belfius Bank also announced it would terminate its €500 million credit line, effective 1 January 2026. Last week, the bank even announced that it would be withdrawing as the Brussels Region's primary bank.

'Risking a shutdown'

The Brussels-Capital Region is struggling with a severe budget deficit and has been waiting for a new government for 1.5 years after the elections.

"With the loss of the cash credit lines of both ING and Belfius, the Region loses a total of €1 billion in liquidity. This is not a minor detail: without adequate replacement, we risk, as stated earlier, a shutdown in which the Region will no longer be able to pay its invoices on time," De Smedt said.

He said that he has been trying to get this message across within the government for several weeks. "I hope that the awareness of this urgency will also dawn on my colleagues. We must act now."

"Only through a new credible financial strategy and a multi-year budgetary plan in which we structurally reduce the deficit can we guarantee the continuity of our services and the stability of Brussels," he added.

