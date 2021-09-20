   
STIB has given out 534 fines for not wearing a mask this year
Monday, 20 September, 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Brussels public transport company STIB has issued a total of 534 fines between January and August of this year for people not wearing a mask while using the public transport network.

    Wearing a mask while using public transport is still required in the Brussels Region, according to Bruzz, who obtained the figures for fines.

    But not everyone who takes the metro, tram or bus in the Belgian capital seems to have gotten the memo.

    “There is still very little communication about the compulsory face mask,” Brussels Health Minister Alain Maron (Ecolo) said last week, implying the problem had to do with STIB.

    But a STIB spokesperson refuted that claim.

    “We have never reduced the number of announcements. Above ground, the message is echoed every five stops, in the metro it is every twenty minutes,” the spokesperson told Bruzz.

    “We carry out around 30 operations every day to check the obligation and we have no intention of letting go of that pace.”

    The Brussels Times