   
Brussels ‘coronavirus terraces’ must be gone by 31 October
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 21 September, 2021
Latest News:
Day of celebration for Forêt de Soignes...
Belgium in Brief: How Do You Eat Your...
Brussels ‘coronavirus terraces’ must be gone by 31...
EU launches app and student card to simplify...
DesignEuropa Awards to honour leaders in European product...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 21 September 2021
    Day of celebration for Forêt de Soignes
    Belgium in Brief: How Do You Eat Your Vegetables?
    Brussels ‘coronavirus terraces’ must be gone by 31 October
    EU launches app and student card to simplify studying abroad
    DesignEuropa Awards to honour leaders in European product design
    Still 480 people on list for Belgian evacuation from Afghanistan
    Covid Safe Ticket will remain red for 11 days after positive test
    Ghent’s Vrijmoed named 3rd best ‘vegetable restaurant’ in the world
    Skiing in Austria only possible with Covid-19 pass
    Prime Minister De Croo visits goat farm for Agriculture Day
    Five police officers injured after traffic check incident in Brussels
    Doctors want coronavirus measures for under-12s in schools to be dropped
    Increase in new coronavirus infections, but also in testing
    Fatal cycling accident in Ghent raises safety concerns with tram tracks
    How Car-free Sunday in Brussels compares to a normal day
    Pfizer coronavirus vaccine ‘safe and effective’ for children aged five to 11
    Médecins Sans Frontières criticises EU’s ‘empty promises’ for Covid-19 vaccine equity
    Belgians attach great importance to the Paralympic Games, but not much funding
    Over 65,000 cigarette butts collected in Brussels on Car Free Sunday
    Mad cow disease case in United Kingdom
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels ‘coronavirus terraces’ must be gone by 31 October

    Tuesday, 21 September 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Expanded terrace in Brussels. Credit: Belga

    The expanded coronavirus terraces, which allowed bars and restaurant owners to accommodate clients on public areas like car parks over the summer, must be removed by 31 October in the City of Brussels.

    Along with the reopening of the hospitality industry before the summer, bars and restaurants in Brussels could set up their terraces on parking places to allow greater distance between tables during the pandemic without a lot of paperwork for the businesses.

    “Normally, this would be possible until the end of September, but because it was such a success, that deadline has now been extended until the end October,” Adélaïde de Patoul, spokesperson for Brussels City alderman Fabian Maingain, told The Brussels Times.

    With this decision, the City wants to continue to support Brussels bar and restaurant owners, who hope to benefit from milder weather in the early autumn.

    By 31 October, the temporary terraces in the City of Brussels will have to make way for the traditional parking spaces again. But given the insecurity still faced by many in the hospitality sector, establishments will receive up to €2,000 compensation for removing their terraces.

    Due to the success of the scheme, it will again be possible to apply for a permit to expand terraces between April and September 2022, according to a press release from Maingain’s office.

    Related News:

     

    Terraces in the public space were “a very big hit” for the hospitality industry, for clients and also for the city, which benefited from the cosy atmosphere, according to Damiaan De Jonge, spokesperson for Brussels State Secretary for Urban Planning Pascal Smet.

    Technically, the rule allowing the extended terraces is valid until the end of 2022, but the regulation refers to “seasonal terraces,” which concerns the period between April and October, he told The Brussels Times.

    “One of the conditions for expanding the terraces was that they were removable. But due to the current circumstances and the ongoing pandemic, we are now looking into a way to allow the expansion year-round,” De Jonge added.

    Sitting outside during the winter might be cold, but the city has seen that many clients and bar and restaurant owners have handled the inclement summer weather “very creatively” by providing blankets and heat lamps, or urging clients to bring sweaters.

    “And besides the weather, the coronavirus has not gone away entirely either,” he said. “We are working on a solution to keep the terraces throughout the whole year.”