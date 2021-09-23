   
Brussels calls for artifacts related to LGBTQ+ movement for museum collection
Thursday, 23 September, 2021
Amnesty: Vaccine manufacturers ‘fuelling human rights crisis’...
Government plans blacklist for social housing tenants...
Wallonia is building five bicycle highways to Brussels...
Slight rise in Covid-19 infections, decrease in hospitalisations...
    Brussels calls for artifacts related to LGBTQ+ movement for museum collection

    Thursday, 23 September 2021

    By Helen Lyons

    Credit: Jilke Tielemans/The Brussels Times

    The Archives and Museums of the City of Brussels has put out a call for objects and material related to the LGBTQ+ movement.

    They’re organising a collection next month at the RainbowHouse at Rue du Marché au Charbon Kolenmarkt 42.

    On Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 October 2021 from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, people are invited to drop by with any relevant artifacts.

    “Make a donation and enrich the heritage and knowledge of the history of the queer movement and cultures in Brussels,” the city said in a press release.

    “[Items] help historical research and can be used to their full potential in exhibitions.”

    Among the items sought after are archives of associations, cultural or militant posters, flyers, correspondence, photographs, flags, clothes, bags, badges and pins, records, brochures, books, magazines and newspapers.

    “All objects, even the most unusual ones, are welcome as they are essential for the preservation of the collective memory,” the city said.

    For more information, people are directed to email brusselsculture@brucity.be.