VUB opens vaccination centre on campus in Etterbeek...

While many vaccination centres are closing, the Vrije Universiteit Brussels (VUB) is officially opening a new vaccination point on its Etterbeek campus today/Wednesday.

Students, employees and all visitors are welcome to get vaccinated in the centre for free, between 16 September and 8 October.

“It’s important as a university that we play our part in the vaccination campaign. A high vaccination rate is the only path to normality, so we must do everything we can to increase it,” said Dirk Devroey (dean of VUB’s Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy).

In addition to the centre on the Etterbeek campus, another open will open on VUB’s Jette campus, as the university is doing its part in the battle for a higher vaccination rate in the Capital Region.

Ahead of the official start of the academic year next week, international students and VUB employees who have not yet been vaccinated are urged to get vaccinated.

However, not only students, but everyone who wants to is welcome for a free dose of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Additionally, the action is part of the effort to boost vaccination rates and to continue teaching under code green coronavirus restrictions, which allow full capacity on campus.

While research shows that young people in Brussels have little interest in the vaccine, VUB wants to appeal to students and make it easier to come and get a shot.

“But we are also aiming to attract international students, because they often haven’t had the chance to get vaccinated in their home country,” said Marc Noppen (CEO of UZ Brussel).

The vaccination point is located on the Brussels Humanities, Sciences & Engineering Campus in Etterbeek, in the containers in front of the Braem building, next to building B.