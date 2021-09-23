   
Flanders ends face masks in secondary schools, Brussels does not
Thursday, 23 September, 2021
Flanders ends face masks in secondary schools, Brussels...
    Flanders ends face masks in secondary schools, Brussels does not

    Thursday, 23 September 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    While the obligation to wear a face mask in secondary schools will be lifted in Flanders from 1 October, the rules for schools in the Brussels-Capital Region will remain the same.

    The opinions on maintaining the compulsory mouth mask are very divergent – also within the educational field, which is why Flemish Education Minister Ben Weyts decided on his own, based on a thorough risk analysis.

    “Ultimately, children and young people run a very small risk of becoming seriously ill in the event of infection,” he said in a press release. “For the most vulnerable – our seniors – there is now an extra layer of protection with the third shot. The non-vaccinated adults, on the other hand, are making a conscious choice.”

    “We cannot let children and young people bear the brunt of those adults’ personal choices,” Weyts added.

    Related News:

     

    He decided that, from 1 October, the mandatory wearing of face masks will be lifted for teachers and pupils in secondary education, as well as for teachers in primary education.

    Additionally, a stricter framework for ventilation was introduced in which CO2 meters have a place in Flanders.

    Weyts also stressed that the education sector will take its responsibility to take stricter measures, and possibly re-introduce the face mask obligation, if they are needed.

    In the Brussels-Capital Region, nothing will change for the time being, due to the region’s lower vaccination rate.

    In practice, this means that in Brussels’ Dutch-speaking secondary schools, staff and pupils (aged 13 to 18) have to continue wearing a mask when indoors.

    Meanwhile, in Francophone secondary schools in Brussels (and Wallonia), face masks in the classroom are a thing of the past: when students sit down or stand still in class they can take off their masks.