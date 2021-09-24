   
Brussels among last dark red zones in Europe as travel map turns orange
Friday, 24 September, 2021
    By Maïthé Chini

    Brussels' Grand Place. Credit: Belga

    The Brussels-Capital Region is one of Europe’s last remaining dark red zones while the rest of the map is gradually returning to orange in the latest update of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

    Currently, Brussels, Venice and Slovenia are the only dark red zones on the ECDC map, meaning that more than 500 infections per 100,000 inhabitants were detected over the past two weeks.

    In practice, nothing has changed for Belgium, with Flanders retaining its orange colour, Wallonia staying red, and Brussels still being a dark red zone.


    In comparison to last week, the number of red zones in Europe is noticeably decreasing, with large parts of France, Italy and Spain turning orange again.

    Additionally, for the first time in several weeks, Denmark is predominantly green with the exception of Seeland and the region around the capital Copenhagen.

    Italy, too, is adding Turin and Lombardy to its green zones in the north of the country and the mountainous region of Molise towards the south.

    France is largely orange, with only Île-de-France (Paris and surrounding region), and Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur in the south still coloured red.

    In Spain, which was coded almost entirely (dark) red during the summer months, a number of regions are turning orange again, including Catalonia (with Barcelona), Castilla y Leon and the capital city, Madrid.

    The European colour codes are an indication for the EU Member States to impose conditions on returning travellers, such as mandatory testing or quarantine. The colours are also taken into account for the admission of travellers to their own countries.

    Member States cannot impose extra restrictions on travellers coming from a green area, but they could demand a negative test and/or quarantine for (unvaccinated) people coming from orange or red zones.

    All travellers wishing to enter Belgium after more than 48 hours abroad are required to complete the Passenger Locator Form (PLF), regardless of the colour code of the zone they return from.