Two carers stabbed with scissors at Brussels hospital

Sanatia Saint-Luc Institute in Brussels

Two staff members were seriously assaulted in the psychiatric unit of the Sanatia Saint-Luc Institute in Brussels on Wednesday, RTL reports.

The two carers were assaulted and stabbed with scissors, according to a witness statement – understood to be a colleague – which was given to the Belgian media outlet.

The two victims have been treated and their lives are not in danger, according to the police.

In the statement, the witness expressed her support for her injured colleagues and highlights recurring problems.

"This tragic event once again highlights a reality that we have been calling out for a long time: a severe shortage of nursing and medical staff, dangerous working conditions, and security measures that are largely insufficient to protect carers," she told RTL.

Police in the Montgomery area have confirmed the attack, saying they intervened in the psychiatric hospital. One person allegedly attacked several others using a sharp object. Both victims are out of danger and appropriate support has been put in place, it said in a statement.

The suspect was arrested and placed at the disposal of the Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office. An investigation is underway to determine the precise circumstances of the attack.

