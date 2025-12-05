Works for low-carbon heating network in Brussels' North District to start on Monday

Brussels Palais de Justice, seen between towers in the North Quarter. Credit: Belga/Benoit Doppagne

Test drilling will start in Brussels' Maximilian Park on Monday, marking the start of a major energy transition in the North District. The aim is for the park to serve not only as a green lung in the future, but also as a source of heating and cooling for surrounding buildings.

The low-temperature network project, named Be.SHARE, aims to drastically reduce CO2 emissions in the neighbourhood by replacing fossil fuels and exchanging energy in a smart way.

To this end, local renewable energy sources will be used, including geothermal energy (heat extraction from public spaces, particularly in Maximilian Park) and sewer heat (heat extraction from wastewater flowing through the sewers).

One of the remarkable aspects is the interaction between work and living. For example, during office hours, the office buildings will be heated via the heat network, and in the evening, they will transfer their heat to the residential blocks, where most residents are at home, according to Brussels Environment.

The system can also be reversed, "allowing the network to provide cooling on hot summer days, therefore offering a climate-neutral alternative to traditional air conditioning."

"With this project, we are demonstrating that a park can be both a place to live and a driver for the energy transition," said City of Brussels Mayor Philippe Close (PS).

Invisible power station

Under the Maximilian Park, the subsoil is being transformed into an "invisible power station" for heating and cooling, serving the residents of the North District. According to Close, the project will reduce residents' energy bills.

The drilling, which will start on Monday, will reach a depth of 150 metres and will form part of a test phase that will run until 4 January. It will help to determine how many boreholes can be drilled and exactly where in the park.

After this preparatory work, work on the heating network will start in early 2026. It is expected to take around two years, according to Brussels Environment.

The project is supported by Brussels Environment in collaboration with Vivaqua, Sibelga, Karno, the VUB and the non-profit organisation Samenleven. It can count on co-financing of almost €5 million through the European Urban Initiative programme (EUI).

