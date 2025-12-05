US Ambassador to Belgium attends inauguration of new Brussels police station

New police station in Anderlecht. Credit: Belga

The brand new police station for the Brussels Midi zone (Anderlecht, Saint-Gilles and Forest) was inaugurated on Friday morning in the presence of the municipalities' mayors, Chief of Police Jurgen De Landsheer, Public Prosecutor Julien Moinil and the brand new US Ambassador to Belgium Bill White.

Located at the intersection of the three municipalities, the building will house more than 700 police officers from 2026 onwards. Designed as a 24/7 accessible landmark, it will increase police visibility and improve response times across the entire territory, according to the zone.

With a surface area of 15,200 m² and seven floors, the building includes modern workspaces, ergonomic workstations and meeting rooms designed to optimise working conditions and staff well-being.

"The opening of this police station is not just the completion of a construction project," said Anderlecht mayor and president of the police college, Fabrice Cumps (PS). "It is the culmination of a vision: that of a more welcoming, more dynamic, less compartmentalised police force that is resolutely open to collaborative work with all actors in the security chain."

In his speech, Saint-Gilles mayor Jean Spinette (PS) emphasised that this police station was "our contribution" to a neighbourhood with strategic challenges, recalling that "security is essential for everyone" and that this project is part of a joint effort by the three municipalities to provide the area with a modern tool to serve the population.

For his part, Forest mayor Charles Spapens (PS) welcomed the fact that this facility will enable "faster and more effective interventions throughout the territory."

The infrastructure will be fully operational in 2026 and will serve the residents of Anderlecht, Saint-Gilles and Forest.