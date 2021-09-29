   
Brussels goes pink for start of breast cancer awareness month
Wednesday, 29 September, 2021
    © Pink Ribbon Belgium

    The Atomium, the Grand Place and Brussels’ City Hall will be illuminated in pink this Thursday, on the eve of October, which is breast cancer awareness month.

    Pink Ribbon Belgium is calling it “a powerful signal,” reports Bruzz.

    The organisation, which works to raise awareness for breast cancer, collaborated on the initiative along with cosmetics company Estée Lauder.

    “It is a powerful signal to all citizens of Belgium and a heartfelt plea to all breast cancer patients and their families,” reads a press release.

    Brussels’ Minister Sven Gatz (Open VLD) voiced support for the pink-out, “not only because of the fight against breast cancer and the call to get tested, but also because the pink adornment of two world-famous monuments will be a spectacular attention-getter for a noble cause.”

    Raising awareness about breast cancer screening specifically is one of the goals, explained Hilde Debackere, Managing Director of Pink Ribbon.

    “With this campaign, we want to highlight the start of International Breast Cancer Awareness Month and show our support for (former) breast cancer patients and their immediate environment,” Debackere said in a statement.

    “That we can give extra visibility to this mission this year by colouring the Atomium pink is fantastic.”

    The Pink Walk will also take place in October, calling on people to walk 10,000 steps a day to raise money for the charity. Around €23,000 has been raised so far.

