   
Five injured in gas explosion in Brussels apartment building
Thursday, 30 September, 2021
    Five injured in gas explosion in Brussels apartment building

    Thursday, 30 September 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Brussels fire service

    Five people were injured because of a gas explosion in an apartment building in the Brussels municipality of Koekelberg on Thursday afternoon.

    The façade of the sixth floor was completely destroyed, but all other flats also suffered damage. The explosion was caused by a gas leak, according to the Brussels fire brigade.

    “Fortunately, only five people were taken to hospital, slightly injured or in shock,” a spokesperson said.

    The gas in the building has been shut off.