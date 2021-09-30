Five injured in gas explosion in Brussels apartment building

Thursday, 30 September 2021
By Maïthé Chini
Five people were injured because of a gas explosion in an apartment building in the Brussels municipality of Koekelberg on Thursday afternoon.
The façade of the sixth floor was completely destroyed, but all other flats also suffered damage. The explosion was caused by a gas leak, according to the Brussels fire brigade.
“Fortunately, only five people were taken to hospital, slightly injured or in shock,” a spokesperson said.
The gas in the building has been shut off.