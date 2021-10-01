BringBondtoBrussels: Brussels wants to be next James Bond movie location

As the latest James Bond movie, ‘No Time to Die’, is premiering, Belgium’s capital city is launching the hashtag #BringBondtoBrussels to highlight locations in the city where the next Bond movie could be filmed.

The hashtag urges people living in Brussels to suggest original locations in and around the city, aiming to convince the producers of the Bond films, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, to come and shoot scenes for a future Bond film in Brussels.

“We hope that the latest James Bond film will attract many visitors to the cinemas in Brussels but we need to get something off our chests,” said Imane Belguenani of the screen.brussels Film Commission.

“There are 25 Bond films so far and in none of them did James Bond set foot in Brussels. However, our capital city has some really great filming locations,” she stressed.

In a promo video, Belguenani highlights areas like the Boulevard Anspach, the Royal Galleries and the Grand Place. “Now that the new Bond film is coming out, it would be ideal if the next one were shot in Brussels. Can you already see James Bond escaping via the spheres of the Atomium?”

The initiative comes from the Brussels Willems Fund, which wants Brussels to have a place in one of the most important film franchises in the world, hoping that it will boost tourism in the city as film buffs come to visit iconic film locations.

Belguenani points out that several studies have shown that cities featured in popular, international films can attract between 25% and 300% more tourists.

“Brussels is too often overlooked as a location for major foreign film productions,” she added. “With the presence of all European and international institutions, the city is also the ideal setting for a fabulous spy thriller.”

Anyone with ideas for special filming locations is asked to share them via the social media channels of the Willems fund with the hashtag #BringBondtoBrussels. All good suggestions will be sent to the producers and whoever comes up with the best proposal will win film tickets.

“We think it’s high time Bond came to Brussels!”