Firefighters intervene in Wallonia and Brussels due to heavy rain and wind

Firefighters in Wallonia and Brussels had to intervene on Saturday on about 30 different occasions due to heavy rain and wind, according to spokespersons.

Eight of the interventions in Brussels included overflowing sewers, which flooded due to blocked street grates.

There were also two uprooted trees in the neighbourhoods of Jette and Laeken and a flooded cellar in someone’s private home.

In Wallonia, violent gusts of wind and heavy rainfall caused similar damages.

“The interventions started at around 7:00 PM and continued until 10:30 PM,” a Wallonian dispatch officer said on Sunday morning.

“The whole of the Walloon-Picardy rescue zone was affected by this bad weather. There were interventions for flooded cellars and blocked drains. However, the wind damage was more important than the flooding.”

There were also several interventions for downed cables and trees obstructing the public roadways.

No injuries were reported.

Heavy rain is expected to continue on Sunday, with much of Belgium in Code Yellow and parts of Wallonia in Code Orange.