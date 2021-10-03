   
Firefighters intervene in Wallonia and Brussels due to heavy rain and wind
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 03 October, 2021
Latest News:
Firefighters intervene in Wallonia and Brussels due to...
Ministers meet today to discuss soaring energy prices...
Sarkozy says no one is fooled by court...
No case yet for booster shot for everyone,...
European space mission films Mercury for first time...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 03 October 2021
    Firefighters intervene in Wallonia and Brussels due to heavy rain and wind
    Ministers meet today to discuss soaring energy prices
    Sarkozy says no one is fooled by court ruling against him
    No case yet for booster shot for everyone, says Task Force head
    European space mission films Mercury for first time ever
    After-effects of Brexit paralyze British meat sector
    Belgian tourist sentenced for fatal Como boat accident
    Afghan interpreters summoned to appear before the Taliban
    More than half of Belgian chocolate is sustainable
    Senior management is all-male in half of all Belgian businesses
    No ozone peaks this year for the first time in 43 years
    Belgian warship excluded from NATO exercise because crew are under-trained
    Cycling: The Hell of the North returns this weekend
    Brussels parks closed from Saturday evening following IRM wind alert
    EU delegation returns from Hungary after rule of law study visit
    As one landmark restaurant closes, another re-opens
    Brussels fire brigade is looking for young ambassadors
    More business failures in September that a year before
    SNCB sees highest level of travellers since pandemic began
    Covid-19: Daily hospital admissions rising to nearly 60
    View more
    Share article:

    Firefighters intervene in Wallonia and Brussels due to heavy rain and wind

    Sunday, 03 October 2021

    By Helen Lyons

    Credit: Belga

    Firefighters in Wallonia and Brussels had to intervene on Saturday on about 30 different occasions due to heavy rain and wind, according to spokespersons.

    Eight of the interventions in Brussels included overflowing sewers, which flooded due to blocked street grates.

    There were also two uprooted trees in the neighbourhoods of Jette and Laeken and a flooded cellar in someone’s private home.

    In Wallonia, violent gusts of wind and heavy rainfall caused similar damages.

    “The interventions started at around 7:00 PM and continued until 10:30 PM,” a Wallonian dispatch officer said on Sunday morning.

    “The whole of the Walloon-Picardy rescue zone was affected by this bad weather. There were interventions for flooded cellars and blocked drains. However, the wind damage was more important than the flooding.”

    There were also several interventions for downed cables and trees obstructing the public roadways.

    No injuries were reported.

    Heavy rain is expected to continue on Sunday, with much of Belgium in Code Yellow and parts of Wallonia in Code Orange.