Brussels to host 24-hour dance marathon on NYE

Brussels' iconic club C12 will be the scene of a 24-hour electronic music party, starting on New Year’s Eve (NYE) and going all the way into New Year’s Day (NYD).

While the Brussels nightlife scene faces a crisis after a series of club closures, one of the largest nightclubs in the city, C12, is organising an iconic party to see in the new year.

The space is located in the heart of Brussels, hidden away in the depths of the Galerie Horta, right by the Brussels-Central station and Grand Place.

The club will fly the flag for the rich electronic music scene of the Belgian capital, bringing together some of the most celebrated players with a line-up spanning its two rooms.

On NYE, the party will kick off at 00:30 until 07:30. Then, after a very short break, round two will start at 09:30 on NYD for an all-day bonanza which ends at midnight on 2 January.

On the mainstage for NYE, will be local heroes Basic Feelings & Herton for a special b2b (back-to-back) set.

Herton is a DJ, producer and C12 resident, who has played a defining role in the electronic music scene over the past decade with his raw, emotional dancefloor energy on the.

Basic Feelings is known for his old school style techno and 100% vinyl sets on three turntables, with a selection of nowadays techno and mostly late 90’s, early 2000’s techno.

On the second stage, curious clubbers will find local house music gurus Chris Ferreira, a resident at C12 and musicologist student at ULB studying modular synths, and Paulo Sea, a Brussels-based Brazilian who will bring his floaty, deep and feel-good rare cuts to the party.

On New Year's Day, the lineup will slowly rebuild the energy, with another round of special collaborative DJ sets.

Starting at 09:30, the day's music will span the downtempo sounds of Brehme × Yokim to the highly energetic and trance sounds of Vera Moro & NMSS, as well as Karla Böhm & Violent Happy.

Fais Le Beau, one of the driving forces behind the popular queer party Gay Haze, is teaming up with ttyfal for a B2B this year. Also on the line-up is Malo Z, the 90s sounds master, who has invited German artist Sookie.

With the best of Brussels' local DJing talent, the night promises to be a showcase of the best in alternative electronic music culture.

Online tickets will be available up until 3 hours before curfew, unless the event sells out. Prices are €31 for NYE night only (00:30-07:30), and €19 for the NYD (09:30-01:30).

For both NYE and NYD parties, a 'combi' ticket is priced at €46. A limited number of tickets will also be sold at the door.

Other parties

NYE is a chance to support the Brussels clubbing scene, which has been recently hit by several major club closures in recent months, citing a "brutal and political economic climate".

Elsewhere in the city on 31 December, another 24-hour rave is being organised at Buda club by the techno collective Vostock.

Fuse is organising a party with German techno icon Rødhåd and Spanish star Anabel Arroyo, while Lavallée in Molenbeek is hosting a sold-out party with Montpellier house DJ Pura Pura. A three-stage warehouse rave is also being organised at La Fabriek in Anderlecht.

