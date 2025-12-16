Brussels no longer has the funds to maintain its own roads

Illustration picture shows a foggy morning on the roads in and around Brussels. Credit: Belga / Siska Gremmelprez

The Brussels-Capital Region spent €3.2 million on resurfacing its regional roads last year – an amount that is well below its own targets.

To keep the more than 800 kilometres of Brussels' regional roads in good condition, at least 10% of them must be resurfaced each year. This structural resurfacing program requires an annual budget of approximately €10 million.

However, while around €11 million was spent on maintaining the drivable part of the regional roads (excluding footpaths and cycle paths) in 2022, this figure will fall to just €6.4 million in 2023, De Standaard reported on Tuesday.

Last year, the budget for the resurfacing program even dropped to €3.2 million, the outlet reports.

This year, there will be little improvement, with an estimated budget of around €4 million, according to figures by (outgoing) Brussels Minister for Mobility and Public Works Elke Van den Brandt (Groen). She gave these figures following questions from Brussels MP Benjamin Dalle (CD&V).

Van den Brandt herself indicates that Brussels currently does not have enough money to keep the roads in good condition. She says that the endless government formation in Brussels "certainly has an impact on the situation."

However, her office stressed that safety is not compromised. "Targeted interventions on small sections of road surface that are very problematic will continue. However, due to the limited budget, the reconstruction of entire sections of road surface will often have to wait."