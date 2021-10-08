   
Brussels government approves increase in 5G radiation standards
Friday, 08 October, 2021
    Friday, 08 October 2021
    Friday, 08 October 2021
    Brussels government approves increase in 5G radiation standards

    Friday, 08 October 2021

    © Kris at Unsplash

    The Brussels government has approved the preliminary draft ordinance at first reading that increases the current emission standard of 6 V/m (volts per metre) to 14.57 V/m outdoors and 9.19 V/m indoors, including radio and television antennas.

    The text fleshes out the essential recommendations of the Citizens’ Commission on the modalities of rolling out 5G in the Brussels Region, Environment Minister Alain Maron told the Belga news agency.

    The limited increase in the emission standard for non-ionising radiation takes into account the precautionary and standstill principles and the protection of the health of all Brussels residents, he added.

    Obligations are imposed on operators regarding the environmental impact in terms of energy and waste associated with 5G and limiting the boom in digitalisation.

    “That standard remains the strictest in the country, and is far below the recommendations of the ICNIRP (International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection) or the World Health Organisation,” Maron stressed in an announcement.

    In order to reduce the negative impact of the digital sector on the environment, telecom operators must implement a “sustainable and responsible digital plan” that will ensure that the energy consumption of mobile networks is reduced and that the public is made aware of how to prevent waste from their activities.

    The preliminary draft decree will now be submitted to Brupartners and the Council for the Environment for an opinion, followed by an environmental impact assessment and a public enquiry.

    Then, it will be submitted to the government for a second reading, and finally to the Council of State and the Brussels Parliament.