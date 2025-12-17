Second edition of Brussels performing arts festival 'It Takes a City' in February

"It takes a City" performing arts festival. Credit: Kaaitheater

With the second edition of the Brussels festival 'It Takes a City,' eight Brussels cultural centres will once again be putting Brussels performing artists in the spotlight in February, as they do every two years.

The bilingual collaboration between four Dutch-speaking and four French-speaking cultural centres hopes to join forces to introduce international Brussels artists to the general public.

“It Takes a City” brings together Brussels-based creators whose work deserves greater visibility among a wide audience, ranging from performing arts enthusiasts to adventurous visitors.

The biennial also invests in an extensive professional network and actively targets European and international programmers. The festival aims to give artists the opportunity to grow to their full potential and break through internationally.

A message of hope

Visitors and interested parties can easily navigate the programme via mapped-out routes, according to the organisation. The second edition will be entirely devoted to a versatile combination of dance, theatre and performance. "Creators embrace the reality in which we live, however difficult it may be. They convey a message of hope."

The programme includes the play "Hofstade" by Ilyas Mettioui, "Feral Reverie" by Parvin Saljoughi, "Quelle Aurore" by Soa Ratsifandrihana and Bonnie Banane, and Adeline Rosenstein with "Ravage tout court."

Other participants include Anne-Laure Vandeputte, Arno Ferrera & Gilles Polet, Caroline Roche, Marianne Chargois, Mercedes Dassy, Nikima Jagudajev and Pablo Lilienfeld & Federico Vladimir.

"Thanks to the networks of the various partners, we immediately demonstrated the 'power of the collective' with the previous edition," said Maria Dogahe, programmer at Kaaitheater.

"Why should the life of a performance end so quickly? We want to reach a wider audience. Thanks to the various partners joining forces, we succeeded in doing so in the previous edition."

The eight Brussels cultural centres include Beursschouwburg, Kaaitheater, Kunstenwerkplaats, workspacebrussels, Les Halles de Schaerbeek, Aterlier 210 and Charleroi danse/La Raffinerie.