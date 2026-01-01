New Year's Day: What's open on 1 January in Belgium?

A closed board on the door of a shop. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

The first day of 2026 will also be the first public holiday of the year, and will see multiple businesses and services closed.

As with other public holidays in Belgium, public and administrative services will not operate on 1 January, and neither will banks, though online banking remains possible. Postal services are also closed for the day, meaning no letters, packages or newspapers will be delivered.

Belgium's national railway service SNCB/NMBS, bus services De Lijn and TEC, and Brussels public transport company STIB/MIVB will continue to operate during the bank holiday, but at a reduced Sunday service schedule.

Groceries, shopping and doctors

As for groceries, the vast majority of supermarkets across the country – Aldi, Cora, Lidl, Makro and Okay – are closed on New Year's Day.

Even shops that usually remain open on Sundays and public holidays, such as most Carrefour and Delhaize supermarkets, are more likely to be closed, as will Intermarché and Spar shops. Some local branches, however, might be open, albeit with adjusted hours.

Many shopping malls and retail shops across the country, such as City 2 and Docks Bruxsel, will remain closed, as will most other stores. So will the chains on Rue Neuve in Brussels' city centre. Independent clothing stores may remain open, but this may vary according to location.

Most pharmacies will be shut, but for urgent needs and medication, people can contact the pharmacist on duty in their municipality. The nearest on-duty pharmacy can be found here.

While most doctors will not be working either, those in need of medical care on this public holiday can get help from an on-call doctor by dialling 1733 (possible in Dutch, French, German and English).

The Winter Wonders market in the centre of Brussels will remain open on New Year – the last day of the market in most of the city's squares. On Place De Brouckère, however, the market will remain in place until the evening of Sunday 4 January.

Police services will remain accessible at all times, even on public holidays, though district offices are closed, meaning they are not available for administrative matters. Those needing urgent police assistance should call the emergency number 112.