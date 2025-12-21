Fancy, cosy or classic? Best Brussels restaurants for a festive meal

Credit: Strofilia

If you are looking for a nice festive meal, Brussels has an array of restaurants to suit everyone's taste (and budget) – from established Michelin-star establishments to quaint eateries and cosy brasseries.

In the mood to celebrate? There are plenty of spots that provide the ideal setting for people wishing to mark a special occasion with a nice meal.

Le Conteur

This is a place that values choice, with visitors able to choose between the first service between 6pm and 7:45pm (named "the Quiet One") and a second seating between 8pm and 11:30pm ("The Festive One").

As for food, there's plenty to choose from: dips for (homemade) bread and small plates, but also lighter starters and true centre pieces – all with a Middle Eastern twist. With seafood, steaks and plenty of veggie options, there is something for everyone.

You can even dance alongside the cooks, who sometimes join guests for a drink. Le Conteur takes bookings up to 20 people and is right in the city centre – a top party spot.

Address: Rue du Marché aux Poulets 32, 1000 Bruxelles. Reserve your table here.

Strofilia

At Strofilia, near Place Sainte Catherine, you will find genuine Greek warmth. The long room with its modern accents flows seamlessly into a more rustic area with brick walls and wooden tables – creating a charming setting for a lively lunch or a cosy evening.

The menu revolves around mezze and classics, prepared with that well-known Mediterranean generosity and distinct aromas. From creamy aubergine caviar to perfectly cooked squid with aromatic rice and a lively beurre blanc.

Be sure to check out the fine selection of (often reasonably priced) Greek wines. And lastly, we know it's tradition, but we would not recommend smashing your plates (unless you are celebrating a wedding, perhaps).

Address: Rue du Marché aux Porcs 11, 1000 Bruxelles. Reserve your table here.

Bozar restaurant

Those who want to go all out to celebrate can book a table in one of the best restaurants in Belgium, at Bozar Restaurant – seamlessly integrated into the masterful architecture of the Palais des Beaux-Arts in the heart of the city.

For the second year in a row, the Brussels restaurant was named among the 100 best restaurants in the world this summer.

With two Michelin stars, chef Karen Torosyan serves several menus featuring artisan-led, New Belgian fare – serving up classics in a completely new coat.

Address: Rue Baron Horta 3 (inside Bozar), 1000 Bruxelles. Reserve your table here.

La Kasbah

This one feels like a party as soon as you step inside! From the rich aroma of piping hot tajines to the warm light coming from the ornate lanterns and the red cushions, La Kasbah is one of the most magical restaurants in Brussels.

While its dishes alone are worth writing home about, the real fun starts when the music gets going and a belly dancer takes to the floor, adding to the unique and festive experience.

Address: Rue Antoine Dansaert 20, 1000 Bruxelles. Reserve your table here.

Savage

A multi-course dinner might leave you full, but it does not have to leave you broke. At Savage, guests are presented with four or five plant-based dishes (meat and fish have to be requested as extras, making this the perfect place for vegans to celebrate a special occasion).

The menu is changed regularly, with an emphasis on the versatility of seasonal vegetables. Expect inventiveness and originality aplenty (including in the tableware) at this Ixelles establishment.

For those who do not want to stay out late, Savage also offers a three-course lunch menu during the week and a four-course version on Fridays and Saturdays. And if you're visiting on a sunny day, be sure to enjoy one of the cutest terraces in the area.

Address: Rue de la Paix 22, 1050 Ixelles. Reserve your table here.

Nightshop

While dining in what is essentially a repurposed garage might not be what first comes to mind for a special occasion, the cave à manger that is Nightshop is sure to win you over.

Nobody can quite explain where the name or the concept comes from, but it's definitely not a night shop. Instead, it’s an intimate, shiny industrial space lit by candles in the evening.

In the summertime, the garage shutters are raised, and tables look out onto Rue de Flandre. Some even take their drinks outside, where lively locals stop by for a glass of organic wine or to savour the various small plates. Be sure to check out the fridge, filled with unique wines as well as special condiments.

Address: Rue de Flandre 167, 1000 Bruxelles (only open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays). Reserve your table here.

Le Marmiton

This stylish-but-cosy two-storey traditional restaurant, located in the city centre's beautiful Royal Gallery of Saint Hubert, is the perfect spot for those looking to give their celebrations a Belgian twist.

The gallery-side bistro has been serving Belgian classics with polish since 1979, ranging from moules marinières, sole and oysters to steak tartare, rabbit à la Kriek and veal cutlets. There are also plenty of Belgian beers, (sparkling) wines and liquors.

With a rotating selection of set menus, diners are given a tour of the very best of local cuisine mixed with European flavours and comfortable fare – for a festive flair without breaking the bank.

Address: Galerie de la Reine 38/Rue des Bouchers 43, 1000 Bruxelles. Reserve your table here.