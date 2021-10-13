   
‘Fed up’: Union cites a worrying rise in attacks on firefighters
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 13 October, 2021
Latest News:
‘Fed up’: Union cites a worrying rise in...
EU updates Arctic policy amid tension with competitors...
100 Lidl stores closed by staff strike, unions...
Brussels Region bans 38,000 cars from January...
‘Want to, but unsure how’: How bystanders can...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Investigation launched into allegations of sexual assault in bars in Ixelles
    2
    Employers furious about Belgium’s abolition of one-day sick notes
    3
    Real life ‘Squid Game’ held on Antwerp high street
    4
    Belgium balances the budget
    5
    Belgium gets rid of sick note for one-day absence
    Share article:

    ‘Fed up’: Union cites a worrying rise in attacks on firefighters

    Wednesday, 13 October 2021

    By Helen Lyons

    Photo from Walter Derieuw

    The trade union for the public sector which represents fire and emergency services says the rise in attacks on firefighters is worrying.

    The number of attacks on firefighters has more than doubled in the last five years, according to figures from SLFP.

    “The firefighters in Brussels and other big cities are fed up with being attacked during their work,” said trade unionist Eric Labourdette in a statement.

    “Insufficient measures were taken to guarantee our safety. Politicians then pointed the finger at each other.”

    Labourdette feels the blame is shared among multiple authorities, including mayors.

    The SLFP sent a letter to the mayors of the municipalities where the unrest was greatest, including Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, Molenbeek, Anderlecht, Evere, along with the city of Brussels.

    They say those letters went unanswered.

    The Belgian fire brigade has about 5,000 professionals and 12,500 volunteers, which the union believes isn’t enough for rescue zones that are “sorely lacking in volunteers.”

    “Hiring professionals is also urgent, but requires a financial effort from the municipalities,” SLFP said in their statement. “One thing is certain: Belgium has too few fire brigades.”

    The rise in assaults certainly doesn’t help recruiting efforts: there were 202 attacks (verbal assaults, physical assaults and throwing objects) on firefighters in 2020, compared to 109 in 2015, reports La Capitale, which obtained a copy of the figures.

    The majority of verbal and physical assaults took place in Flanders, while firefighters in Brussels suffered the greatest number of objects thrown at them.

    By region, of the 157 verbal assaults that took place in 2020, 60 were in Wallonia, three were in Brussels and 94 were in Flanders.

    Of the 29 physical assaults, 12 were in Wallonia, four were in Brussels and 13 were in Flanders.

    Of the 16 incidents of people throwing objects at firefighters, five took place in Wallonia, seven were in Brussels and four were in Flanders. Last year, residents in Brussels threw Molotov cocktails at firefighters who were responding to a fire in the neighbourhood of Les Marolles.

    The data comes from fire brigade intervention reports, says Labourdette, adding that it’s possible some such crimes against firefighters go unreported and are not reflected in the overall numbers.

    Latest news

    EU updates Arctic policy amid tension with competitors looking for natural resources
    The European Commission and the External Action Service published on Wednesday a document on their approach for a stronger EU engagement for a ...
    100 Lidl stores closed by staff strike, unions warn more to come
    Lidl stores across Belgium have closed their doors today due to a staff strike over excessive workloads, with unions threatening further action in ...
    Brussels Region bans 38,000 cars from January
    Beginning next year, the Brussels Region will ban all diesel cars with the Euro 4 standard. These are typically cars from 11 to 16 years old, ...
    ‘Want to, but unsure how’: How bystanders can help sexual harassment victims
    Engaging others, creating distractions, remaining present, taking a victim aside and speaking with them directly. These are five things bystanders ...
    European Commission plans €1 billion support package for Afghanistan
    The European Commission is putting together a support package for the people of Afghanistan totaling around €1 billion. The Commission’s ...
    Netherlands changes rule: Crown Princess could still become queen if she marries a woman
    The Netherlands' Crown Princess Amalia can marry a woman if she wishes without losing her right to the throne, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told ...
    Belgium in Brief: Playground Games
    For the second time in two weeks, I've found myself writing about the Netflix series Squid Game, despite having not watched it yet. The violent ...
    More expensive tickets: Belgium’s new short-haul flight tax prompts uncertainty
    The federal government has decided to add a "boarding tax" to short-haul flights to combat the pollution they cause, but so far, it is unclear what ...
    Brussels to open large ‘risk reduction space’ for drug users at Tour & Taxis
    The Brussels-Capital Region will build a large integrated "risk reduction space" for drug users – also called fixing rooms – in the canal ...
    Plant-based makeup? Flanders wants to give it a shot
    A new project backed by European funding is conducting research into the possibility of creating cosmetics based on raw vegetable material produced ...
    Up to €500 fine for visiting Brussels’ nursing homes without Covid Safe Ticket
    Visitors who do not allow their Covid Safe Ticket (CST) to be checked or who force their way into nursing homes in Brussels could face a fine of €50 ...
    Tickets for Stromae’s festival return go on sale 
    Tickets for the much-anticipated return of Belgian artist Stromae at the Belgian Werchter Boutique festival in June 2022 have officially gone on sale ...