   
Mayor wants to close two Brussels bars where alleged sexual assaults took place
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 15 October, 2021
Latest News:
Mayor wants to close two Brussels bars where...
‘Untenable’: Mayor says situation at Brussels North station...
Suicide second-leading cause of death among European youth...
‘Too little, too late’: Brussels mayors criticise CST...
Sciensano expert warns of rising Covid-19 cases this...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Covid Safe Ticket mandatory in Brussels, but no fines yet
    2
    How I learned to stop worrying and love my bike
    3
    France and Spain get greener, Eastern Europe turns red on travel map
    4
    Belgian company to build largest Guggenheim Museum
    5
    NASA astronaut shares photo of Brussels from space
    Share article:

    Mayor wants to close two Brussels bars where alleged sexual assaults took place

    Friday, 15 October 2021

    Photo from El Cafe's Instagram.

    Ixelles’ Mayor Christos Doulkeridis (Ecolo) said that she’d like to close the two bars that employed a man accused of raping multiple patrons, according to De Standaard.

    El Café and Waff were blasted on social media when the allegations came out, and over a thousand people participated in a march against sexual violence that was held in the neighbourhood on Thursday night.

    It was at that march that the mayor, joined by the president of the city council, Monica Frassoni (Ecolo), said both cafes must be closed “immediately.”

    Both cafes remain open as of Friday afternoon, though they closed their doors on Thursday evening “to protect the staff and customers” during the march against acts of sexual violence like the sort purportedly committed by a member of their staff against multiple customers.

    Both Waff and El Café posted statements to social media regarding the allegations, but turned off commenting so that no one could reply.

    At the request of the demonstrators, the police presence in the neighbourhood was increased and Frassoni announced on Facebook that there would be a related evaluation within a month.

    Mayor Doulkeridis’ cabinet member, Aline Lacroix, told Bruzz that the investigation is ongoing and that the mayor therefore does not yet have a legal basis to close the cafes.

    Translation: Warning for all of Brussels, especially the girls! Avoid going to the Waff and El Café (Ixelles), the waiter at the Waff drugged and raped two girls on Thursday. After they filed a complaint, the owner transferred him to El Café. The waiter already has 17 complaints to his name.

    The allegations began with two women saying they were drugged by the employee while at the student-friendly bar Waff, then raped. After those accounts were shared on social media, at least a dozen more women came forward with similar allegations.

    Waff reacted to the allegations by suspending the bartender, but reports then circulated on social media that the bartender had actually just been transferred to El Café, another bar in the same area.

    Latest news

    ‘Untenable’: Mayor says situation at Brussels North station is out of control
    The situation at Brussels North Station is no longer tenable, Schaerbeek's mayor Cécile Jodogne (Défi) says. Drug dealing, homelessness, ...
    Suicide second-leading cause of death among European youth
    Suicide is the number two killer among young people living in Europe, a recent Unicef report on the state of their mental health found. The ...
    ‘Too little, too late’: Brussels mayors criticise CST implementation
    After a two week delay, the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) will become mandatory in several situations in Brussels from today (Friday). Some mayors blame a ...
    Sciensano expert warns of rising Covid-19 cases this winter
    The return of colder weather and the relaxing of health measures are giving rise to new Covid-19 contaminations and hospitalisations around Belgium, ...
    Hospital food is making you sick, Belgian study shows
    Eating hospital meals results in a measurable decline in health, according to a report from the Flemish television network VTM, which paints a ...
    Belgium in Brief: Supply Issues
    There are few things more jarring than walking into a store and finding that the shelves are empty, be that partially or otherwise. One thing ...
    Stolen Magritte painting on display for first time in ten years
    Surrealist painter René Magritte's work "Olympia", which made headlines across the world when it was stolen from a museum in Belgium in 2009, will be ...
    Brussels airport pilots ’15 minute’ PCR test
    Brussels Airport has announced that it will soon begin a trial of an ultra-fast PCR test able to detect Covid-19 in 15 minutes, a far faster ...
    Over 1,000 demonstrators march in Brussels following sexual assault allegations
    Around 1,300 people gathered in Ixelles on Thursday night to march against sexual violence, according to reporting from Bruzz. The march was ...
    Covid Safe Ticket mandatory in Brussels, but no fines yet
    The Brussels-Capital Region will expand the use of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) from today (Friday), but it will take a few days before rule-breakers ...
    Belgium hosts ‘farewell party’ for Merkel today
    Angela Merkel will be in Belgium on Friday for an official visit as a symbolic "farewell" before leaving her position as German Chancellor after 16 ...
    Stromae unveils new surprise single ‘Santé’
    The Belgian artist Stromae has officially released his new single, Santé (Health), which surprised fans when it appeared on platforms on Friday ...