Employment and transport top priority for Brussels public and private sectors

Brussels-Capital Region has still not managed to form a government, putting on hold new policy and budgetary decisions. Credit: Belga

Increasing employment rates and improving public transport in Brussels’ periphery are the key priorities shared by economic stakeholders, according to a new study by ULB.

566 days have passed since regional elections were held in Belgium on 9 June 2024. Brussels-Capital Region has still not managed to form a government, putting on hold new policy and budgetary decisions.

Meanwhile economic stakeholders surveyed from local administrations, business federations, unions, associations, and the social economy sector in the Brussels-Capital Region all agree on their top priorities - raising employment rates and improving the public sector links with Brussels' outskirts.

In contrast, extending the Brussels metro network was not widely seen as a critical economic investment. Similarly, prioritising cars in mobility policies was largely rejected, regardless of respondents’ affiliations.

Respondents agreed on the need to attract international companies to the capital, adapting regional and municipal tax policies to encourage local job creation, and addressing the need for affordable housing to prevent middle-class residents leaving the city.

The highest-scoring statement in the study was a call for the federal government to increase its financial contribution to costs incurred by Brussels as a multi-capital, covering areas like policing, mobility, and services for undocumented migrants.

Broad consensus was observed on other issues, such as ensuring the quality of renovation work through professional certification and prioritising support for small businesses and self-employed workers.

Simplifying work permits for foreign employees was also deemed vital to boost the city’s economy.

The study also found that building a defence industry in Brussels was not a priority.

Social economy initiatives were generally not viewed as unfair competition to traditional businesses.