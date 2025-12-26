Suspect arrested after night stabbing in Brussels city centre

Credit: Belga

A suspect has been arrested following the stabbing of a man on Wednesday evening near the Bourse in the centre of Brussels, Brussels prosecutor’s office has confirmed.

The victim, who was severely injured, is no longer in critical condition.

“We can confirm that a suspect has been arrested,” Brussels prosecutor’s office stated. “The victim is no longer in critical condition. We will not comment further at this stage. More details will follow later.”

Police were alerted at 10:17pm on Wednesday to the presence of a person seriously injured by a knife near the Bourse in the city centre.

Emergency services quickly arrived, and officers secured the area to allow them to provide aid to the victim, who was subsequently taken to hospital.

An investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances of the attack.

