   
Display of child’s room in Brussels raises awareness of foster families
Tuesday, 19 October, 2021
    Display of child’s room in Brussels raises awareness of foster families

    Tuesday, 19 October 2021

    Federation Wallonia - Brussels Minister Valerie Glatigny, Guy De Backer and Jessica Cocquyt in front of a fictitious guest room, built on the Place des Armes in Namur. This project, organized by the ASBL Famille d'Accueil, aims to raise awareness of potential new host families, Tuesday 19 October 2021. BELGA PHOTO MAXIME ASSELBERGHS

    An exhibit that features a fictitious child’s bedroom has been on display since Tuesday at the Place d’Armes in Namur, with the support of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation.

    The room exhibit aims to raise awareness among families who could potentially host a foster child.

    “In Wallonia and Brussels, 7,000 children are away from their parents for various reasons,” explained the people in charge of the initiative, in the presence of the Walloon Minister for Youth Aid in the Wallonia-Brussels Federation, Valérie Glatigny (MR).

    “Every year, there are also around 600 children who do not find a foster family due to a lack of candidates.”

    The room on display has been named “Amy’s room,” a fictitious name that a little girl waiting for a family could have.

    “We want to draw the attention of citizens to the problem by asking them about the possible existence of a spare room in their home” that could be converted into a bedroom for a foster child, the organisers said.

    The fictitious room will be on the Place d’Armes until 28 October.

    People who would like more information on the steps to take to foster a child are invited to contact their nearest association via www.familledaccueil.be.

