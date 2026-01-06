Brussels Government: Interior Minister has 'no intention' of blocking capital's funding

Minister of Interior Bernard Quintin at a plenary session of the Chamber at the Federal Parliament in Brussels, 09 October 2025. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

Belgium's Interior Minister Bernard Quintin (MR), who is also responsible for the partnership between the federal and Brussels governments Beliris, has "no intention" of blocking the financing of projects for the capital.

"I will perform my duties strictly and meticulously," said Quintin. "But I need a Brussels Government with full powers to negotiate the new 'bijakte' (the agreement in which projects are laid down), and I do not have that. And a government that takes decisions that the people of Brussels have voted for, in other words, a better policy than that of the past twenty years."

For the French-speaking liberal, the talks currently underway in Brussels, without his MR party (which won the elections in Brussels in June 2024) are an attempt to form a "centre-left Loch Ness" coalition.

"There is constant talk of such a coalition, mainly involving parties that lost the elections, but it never materialises," he said.

Quintin also criticises the fact that the outgoing Brussels Government remains in office for so long, calmly rolling out policies for which it has been punished. For Quintin, this is a "kind of denial of democracy."

He also indicated that mixed patrols of police inspectors and military personnel in Brussels and Antwerp are not definitively off the table, despite the political impasse on this issue. "The protocols are ready. It will happen a little later."

