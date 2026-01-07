Ski you later? Man takes advantage of snowy streets in Brussels

Credit: Screengrabs

With up to 5 centimetres of snow falling in Brussels on Wednesday, not everyone looking for a ski slope is leaving the city to make the trip to the Ardennes.

A video, published by VRT, shows a man fully decked out in skiing gear taking advantage of the Brussels municipality of Saint Gilles' hilly cityscape.

Making use of the snow, the man is skiing down the pavement on one of the municipality's many sloped streets. While he is not going fast, he is clearly enjoying himself as he shouts "wooo, Bruxelles" repeatedly while making his way down.

One woman getting out of a car parked on the street immediately starts taking a video when she spots the urban skier coming her way and raising his sticks in the air.

But Brussels is not the only place in Belgium where people are creating their own skiing fun. In the Flemish municipality of Berendrecht on the Dutch border, three residents put on their skis and tied them to the back of a car to ski through the snow-covered streets, Gazet van Antwerp reports.

Footage of the stunt quickly went viral on social media. One of the residents said that they took into account the safety of other traffic by deliberately choosing the evening and not taking the (gritted) main roads.