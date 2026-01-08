Dutch-speaking medical practice in Brussels expands in fight against waiting lists

A person in a waiting room. Credit: Belga

The expansion of the Dutch-speaking medical practice 'PLEK' in the heart of Brussels is intended to strengthen Dutch-language healthcare provision in the capital, announced Flemish Minister for Brussels Cieltje Van Achter (N-VA) on Thursday.

The new building is located within a stone's throw of the Royal Flemish Theatre (KVS) and was inaugurated on Thursday morning.

According to Van Achter, there is insufficient healthcare provision for Flemish people in Brussels, who are often treated in French due to a shortage of Dutch-speaking GPs or healthcare providers.

However, it is important to be able to express yourself in your own language when it comes to healthcare, especially in areas such as psychological and mental healthcare, says Van Achter.

Additionally, many Dutch-speaking GPs have stopped accepting new patients, and there are long waiting lists.

Projects in the pipeline

The medical practice already existed, but thanks to investment from the Flemish Government, it has been significantly expanded with the purchase of the adjacent building. "A real opportunity," said Van Achter.

Six additional doctors' offices, a vaccination centre, communal areas and much more were declared open on Thursday. "It is not cheap to invest in Brussels. To support these entrepreneurs, the Flemish Government has invested €99,000 in the project."

The medical practice may strengthen the provision of care, but that does not solve the problem. There are only 125 Dutch-speaking general practitioners who are members of the Brussels General Practitioners' Association. "It remains difficult for Flemish people in Brussels to receive Dutch-language care."

Van Achter wants to continue to focus on strengthening Dutch-language healthcare provision. "We have decided to continue to attract GPs to ensure that we can provide healthcare in Dutch, which is so important. The future will tell which projects are still in the pipeline."

According to Dr Helena Devue, another advantage of the expansion of the practice is the multidisciplinary nature of PLEK. "We have speech therapists, psychologists and psychiatrists. A total of around 30 people work at PLEK, including six general practitioners."

The medical practice has been receiving patients in the former building for some time. Next Tuesday, the new building will open its doors to patients. And that is sorely needed and urgent, according to Christiaan Desmet, who has been a general practitioner at the practice for two months.

"Every day, the doctor's practice receives up to seven requests for care, and patients have to wait an average of two to three days before they can see a doctor," he said. "That is why we have also stopped accepting new patients."

