Brussels' emergency homeless shelter closes as Red Cross calls for solutions

An illustrative image of the Red Cross logo. Credit: Belga/Philippe Francois

The emergency shelter set up by the Red Cross in Ixelles as part of the “extreme cold” plan has closed due to a lack of sustainable solutions, the humanitarian organisation announced.

The “extreme cold” plan was activated on Christmas Day, 25 December, in Brussels in response to freezing temperatures.

Initially, 50 emergency shelter spaces were provided in a school gym in Ixelles. After the school holidays, the shelter moved to a sports centre in the same area, accommodating more than 80 people and offering temporary relief from the cold.

Over 20 days, the Red Cross provided a total of 1,020 overnight stays for homeless individuals, according to a statement by the organisation.

Despite the ongoing winter conditions, the additional temporary aid has come to an end due to the absence of long-term measures to sustain the operation.

“We have ensured the essentials: protection, shelter, and support, but the humanitarian emergency does not end with the closure of a centre. The cold remains, as does poverty. Strong and lasting solutions are crucial,” the Red Cross of Belgium said.

The organisation is continuing its efforts to secure a suitable venue to accommodate vulnerable people until the end of March. It also remains active with other initiatives.

Around 20 daytime reception centres are still operating in Wallonia and Brussels, and daily street outreach programmes are ongoing in Brussels, Mons, Charleroi, and Arlon.

Furthermore, in recent weeks, the Red Cross has distributed over 1,600 sleeping bags and blankets, more than 10,000 warm clothing items, and 300 hygiene kits.

