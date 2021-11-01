   
140 undocumented migrants occupy Brussels church again
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 01 November, 2021
Latest News:
140 undocumented migrants occupy Brussels church again...
July floods: Flanders receives damages claims for €31.75...
Most rainy October in over 20 years...
Klaasje quits K3 after concert in the Netherlands...
Pollution scandal: 3M appeals against shutdown ruling...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    What’s open on 1 November
    2
    Solved: Mystery of the private jet full of 1.3 tonnes of cocaine on its way to Brussels
    3
    What will change on 1 November?
    4
    Young man dies in student hazing in Namur
    5
    Wolf cubs raised by humans can develop same connection as puppies
    Share article:

    140 undocumented migrants occupy Brussels church again

    Monday, 01 November 2021

    Migrants on hunger strike in the Beguinage church last summer. A new hunger strike can't be ruled out. Credit: Belga

    About 140 undocumented migrants have re-occupied the Beguinage Church in Brussels since Monday.

    Most of the migrants are the same people who went on hunger strike there last summer, according to Bruzz, though a new, large-scale hunger strike is not currently planned.

    Representatives of the occupiers said in a press release that they were able to see the first decisions of the Immigration Department on the regularisation applications of the then-hunger strikers and, according to them, felt betrayed.

    “We have therefore decided to make the contents of our conversations with the State Secretary public,” they said.

    On 21 July, the representatives met with State Secretary for Asylum and Migration Sammy Mahdi (CD&V), along with Director-General Freddy Roosemont of the Immigration Department and Commissioner-General for Refugees and Stateless Persons Dirk Van den Bulck (CGVZ).

    They raised the issue of the ‘arbitrariness’ that, according to them, was used in the handling of the hunger strikers’ requests for immigration papers. The conversation led to the presentation of ‘concrete elements’ with which ‘a considerable part’ of the hunger strikers could be granted legal residence, Bruzz reports.

    Translation: @SammyMahdi @grikos on the five hunger strikers of the #Béguinage regularised out of 470: “The number is not important: what is important is that we look at each file. Those who are not accepted will have to leave the territory: a return will be prepared”

    But the representatives say those agreements are not being respected.

    “All the negative responses that we were able to look into relate to cases that largely comply with the guidelines mentioned above,” they said.

    “The elements that were put on the table were not respected. It is a shame for all of us and it is a human tragedy for the hundreds of undocumented migrants whose future has just been very brutally eclipsed.”

    They called the rejection of those immigration requests “an unprecedented betrayal,” saying they felt “duped” by the authorities in the meeting and describing it as “a political scandal with immeasurable human consequences.”

    On Wednesday, the four will hold a press conference in the Beguinage Church in Brussels, adding that several people involved threaten to go on hunger strike again.

    Related News

     

    In a reaction, Mahdi reiterated that he never promised the hunger strikers any special treatment.

    “No new guidelines have been agreed upon, there were no negotiations either, only the regularisation policy that has been adhered to has been frequently explained and transparently communicated,” he told his cabinet, saying that any other treatment of those files would not be fair.

    “Each file is treated humanely and all elements in a file are taken into account, not only those that an applicant himself brings in,” Mahdi explained.

    Latest news

    July floods: Flanders receives damages claims for €31.75 million
    The Flemish government has received damage claims worth a total of €31.75 million following heavy rain and flooding in July, Belga news agency ...
    Most rainy October in over 20 years
    With 121.1 mm of precipitation, October 2021 was the second wettest October since 1991, according to the monthly climate report published on Sunday ...
    Klaasje quits K3 after concert in the Netherlands
    Klaasje Meijer, the Dutch member of the latest incarnation of girl group K3, has left the group, after her last performance in Groningen last ...
    Pollution scandal: 3M appeals against shutdown ruling
    3M has filed an appeal with the Belgian Council of State against the environmental inspectorate of the Flemish government’s decision to stop certain ...
    Concerns about flooding risks as ice melting accelerates in Greenland
    The Greenland ice sheet has melted by some 3.5 trillion tonnes in 10 years, raising sea levels by a centimetre and increasing the risk of flooding ...
    What’s open on 1 November
    Many employees are off work on 1 November, one of several bank holidays throughout the month in Belgium. For those of you just setting out, here's ...
    1,000 march in Brussels for the climate
    About 1,000 demonstrators gathered at the Central Station in Brussels on Sunday for a new climate march on the eve of the climate summit in Glasgow, ...
    Solved: Mystery of the private jet full of 1.3 tonnes of cocaine on its way to Brussels
    The forces behind a private plane heading for Brussels from an airport in the north-east of Brazil have finally been revealed: one of the country’s ...
    ‘Warning to humanity’: dying corals sign of climate disaster to come
    In the coming days, leaders from across the world will meet in Glasgow to agree on a coordinated action plan to tackle climate change. On the other ...
    Climate Summit: “If Glasgow fails, the whole thing fails” Boris Johnson warns
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that if COP26 on climate change fails in Glasgow, "the whole thing fails", stressing the urgency ...
    Ashes of the late crime author Pieter Aspe incorporated into his new book
    Yesterday saw the launch of the latest in a long line of thrillers by one of Belgium’s top-selling authors, Pieter Haspeslag, who publishes under the ...
    Subsidies for gas power plants to replace nuclear
    Belgian electricity company Elia announced on Sunday the results of its Capacity Reimbursement Mechanism auction, favouring new gas plants from ...