   
Four injured as metal grid collapses at Brussels vaccination centre
Tuesday, 02 November, 2021
Flanders plans to ban sale of new combustion...
24 Brussels bars and restaurants open toilets to...
Cinemas and amusement parks can also ask for...
Pharmacies’ Covid-19 self-test stock recovered following shortages...
    Brussels missed target of 65% vaccinated by the end of October
    US discourages travel to Belgium amid rising cases
    Klaasje quits K3 after concert in the Netherlands
    Mystery of the private jet flying 1.3 tonnes cocaine to Brussels
    What will change on 1 November?
    Tuesday, 02 November 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Brussels fire service

    On Tuesday morning, four people were brought to hospital after a metal grid collapsed under their weight while they were queueing at a vaccination bus in the Brussels’ municipality of Anderlecht.

    While they were waiting to get vaccinated by a Brussels’ Vacci-bus at the Avenue Dr Zamenhof in Anderlecht around 10:00 AM, four people fell to a depth of about 3-4 metres as the grid they were standing on collapsed.

    Credit: Brussels fire service

    “The necessary fire brigade resources, including our RISC team, one Mobile Emergency Service (MUG) and three ambulances were sent to the scene to free the victims from their plight,” said Walter Derieuw, spokesperson for the Brussels fire department, calling the accident “unusual.”

    Four injured people were taken to several hospitals, he added. “Fortunately, their lives were not in danger.”

