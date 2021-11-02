Four injured as metal grid collapses at Brussels vaccination centre

On Tuesday morning, four people were brought to hospital after a metal grid collapsed under their weight while they were queueing at a vaccination bus in the Brussels’ municipality of Anderlecht.

While they were waiting to get vaccinated by a Brussels’ Vacci-bus at the Avenue Dr Zamenhof in Anderlecht around 10:00 AM, four people fell to a depth of about 3-4 metres as the grid they were standing on collapsed.

“The necessary fire brigade resources, including our RISC team, one Mobile Emergency Service (MUG) and three ambulances were sent to the scene to free the victims from their plight,” said Walter Derieuw, spokesperson for the Brussels fire department, calling the accident “unusual.”

Four injured people were taken to several hospitals, he added. “Fortunately, their lives were not in danger.”