    Brussels Ixelles police start patrolling with bodycams

    Wednesday, 03 November 2021

    Credit: Brussels Police.

    Police officers of the zone Brussels Ixelles have recently started patrolling with body cameras as part of a pilot project whose training phase is now over.

    The Brussels municipal council already approved the use of bodycams by the Ixelles police zone in January 2020, according to Bruzz.

    A first test phase was to start in April 2021, but was postponed until September.

    “The training phase has now been completed and a number of officers are already on the road with a bodycam,” police spokesperson Ilse Van de Keere told Bruzz.

    “This happens on a voluntary basis. Officers choose for themselves whether or not they patrol with a bodycam.”

    The 231 bodycams were budgeted at around €258,700 and are primarily intended to improve the relationship of trust between the police and the population by ensuring a truthful documentation of interactions.

    Police activate the bodycam when they choose to, which then also includes a 30-second pre-recording.

    Bodycam footage can be used as evidence in court.

