Norwegian airline Flyr will fly to Brussels from May 2022

Norwegian airline Flyr is further expanding its network of destinations and will start flying to and from Brussels from May 2022, the company announced.

From 6 May, Flyr will offer a connection between Brussels and Norway’s capital city Oslo four times a week.

“We have received many requests from our customers about Barcelona, ​​Berlin and Brussels and are very pleased to be able to offer these three exciting European cities as destinations,” Thomas Ramdahl, Chief Commercial Officer at Flyr, said in a press release.

Weekly departures to Gran Canaria will start on 14 December, and will increase to three times a week in early 2022. Routes to Barcelona and Berlin will start on 27 March.

The Norwegian low-cost carrier recently expanded its offer: in addition to domestic flights to Tromsø, Bodø, Evenes, Trondheim, Bergen and Stavanger, Flyr has expanded into international flights to popular European cities and ski destinations.