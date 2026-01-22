Makeshift street camp dismantled over public health concerns

The makeshift camp was located in Anderlecht (illustrative photograph of Anderlecht Town Hall). Credit: Belga

The municipality of Anderlecht evacuated a makeshift camp on 20 and 21 January, following public disturbances and health concerns.

The evacuation of the camp, located between the pavement and a building on Rue Ernest Blérot, was ordered by Mayor Fabrice Cumps after a police report in December 2025 highlighted issues at the site. The mayor’s order included clearing, cleaning, and securing the area.

Municipal prevention teams had noted that the camp caused public disturbances, including drug and alcohol use. Significant health risks were also identified, such as the potential spread of infectious diseases like tuberculosis.

The operation involved municipal cleaning services, police specialised in nuisance management, social workers, and medical staff. Afterwards, temporary Heras barriers were installed to prevent future occupation of the area.

The private owner and manager of the building are now responsible for ensuring the long-term maintenance of the space.

Mayor Fabrice Cumps and Police Chief Jurgen De Landsheer emphasised that this action is part of a broader strategy to address homelessness, particularly near Midi station and parts of the Cureghem neighbourhood. They highlighted the importance of balancing firm enforcement with humane support through collaboration with local organisations.

Related News