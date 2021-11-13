   
Bedbugs ‘a growing problem’ in Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 13 November, 2021
Latest News:
Vandenbroucke calls for masks for nine-year-olds...
European Parliament wants to stop law suits intended...
Five people arrested as police crack down on...
Science vs. politics...
Nightlife Blackout: Demonstration held in Brussels against sexual...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Bedbugs ‘a growing problem’ in Brussels
    2
    Extra measures are ‘urgently needed’ across Belgium
    3
    Dutch government announces short, mild lockdown as cases rise
    4
    Belgium moved on to list of 10 countries of ‘very high concern’ by ECDC
    5
    Brussels Airlines unveils new logo with ‘Belgian Identity’
    Share article:

    Bedbugs ‘a growing problem’ in Brussels

    Saturday, 13 November 2021

    Image from Canva

    Bedbugs are becoming a “growing problem” in Brussels, according to research from Puerto, a non-profit organisation that supports (ex) homeless people.

    “Until three years ago this was a rather rare problem. Today my colleagues are confronted with this every day in their practice,” Rosanne Claes, administrative assistant at Puerto, told Bruzz.

    The problem has become substantial enough for the non-profit organisation that they consider it to be no longer about individual liability, but a matter of public health.

    “It seems logical that, in order to get to the root of the problem, the Brussels Region should take on the disinfection of (sometimes) entire buildings,” Claes said.

    Related News

     

    According to Claes, many landlords don’t want to pay for treatments, so the problem doesn’t go away but instead continues to grow.

    “For many households, the cost of a pest control company is too great a barrier,” Claes explained, but when a home with bedbugs isn’t treated, the insects spread to the upstairs, downstairs and next-door neighbours.

    “Soon the bedbugs will also reach people who are well housed. A solution to this problem will really benefit us all,” said Marie-Alice Janssens of Puerto.

    Janssens says the infestation is not neighbourhood-related, but rather “building-related.”

    “It usually occurs in buildings that are in poor condition and are occupied by people with little means,” Claes added.

    Other organisations in the social sector are also experiencing increasing problems with bedbugs, according to Albatros, a shelter for the homeless.

    Latest news

    Vandenbroucke calls for masks for nine-year-olds
    Belgium’s Minister of Public Health Frank Vandenbroucke (Vooruit) is calling for mandatory face masks from the age of 9, along with stricter controls ...
    European Parliament wants to stop law suits intended to intimidate and silence journalists
    The parliament has adopted a report on measures to counteract the increasing threat that Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs) ...
    Five people arrested as police crack down on crime in neighbourhoods around North Station
    The Brussels-North police zone is cracking down on crime in the neighbourhood of the North station. During the night from Wednesday to Thursday, ...
    Science vs. politics
    BRUSSELS BEHIND THE SCENES Weekly analysis and untold stories With SAM MORGAN Other Brussels behind the scenes stories: A matter of common ...
    Nightlife Blackout: Demonstration held in Brussels against sexual violence in bars, clubs
    On Friday evening, the planned Nightlife Blackout took place in Brussels, with hundreds of people gathering in the centre of the city to protest ...
    Coronavirus – Average of 10,000 infections per day reached
    Between 3 and 9 November, an average of 10,081 people were infected with Covid-19 every day in Belgium, according to figures from the Sciensano ...
    Extra measures are ‘urgently needed’ across Belgium
    With nearly 15,000 new Covid-19 cases confirmed on Monday, it is clear that "action is urgently needed" in all of Belgium, according to ...
    Dutch government announces short, mild lockdown as cases rise
    The Dutch Government has announced a short, partial lockdown of three weeks, starting on Saturday, to curb the rising number of Covid-19 infections ...
    Bird flu detected: Belgian poultry owners must confine their birds from Monday
    Everyone who keeps poultry must keep their animals caged up from Monday 15 November, as bird flu (H5N1) was discovered in a wild goose in the ...
    Belgium moved on to list of 10 countries of ‘very high concern’ by ECDC
    The situation of the Covid-19 epidemic continues to deteriorate and is considered of "very high concern" in ten countries and "high concern" in ...
    Ghent light festival will continue this weekend despite large crowds
    On Thursday evening, some 240,000 people filled Ghent's city centre to experience its light festival, packing streets with sauntering spectators. ...
    Brussels Airlines unveils new logo with ‘Belgian Identity’
    Brussels Airlines has unveiled a new logo as the airline hopes to embark on a new chapter for the company. The previous logo had been in use since ...