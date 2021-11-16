   
‘Data violation’ allows employers to check vaccine status of Brussels residents
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 16 November, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium in Brief: The Austria Effect...
Four days of telework but open nightclubs: Federal...
Around 7,500 premature deaths in Belgium caused by...
‘Many reasons to panic’: Nightclub owners fear closures...
Almost 10,000 new Covid-19 infections recorded every day...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Serious traffic disruption in Brussels centre due to police action
    2
    ‘Not an option’: employers strongly oppose teleworking obligation
    3
    ‘A disgrace’: Van Ranst furious about leaked advice on stricter measures
    4
    Belgium recommended strict new measures in leaked document: What are they?
    5
    Belgium’s most-vaccinated province also has highest number of Covid cases
    Share article:

    ‘Data violation’ allows employers to check vaccine status of Brussels residents

    Tuesday, 16 November 2021

    Credit: Belga/Laurie Dieffembacq

    With only a national registry number and a postal code, employers, insurers or banks can see in just a few clicks whether a Brussels resident has been vaccinated, De Tijd and Le Soir reported on Tuesday.

    The oversight is the result of the way Bruvax, the Brussels vaccination platform, is set up. Predictably, citizens rights organisations have been quick to voice their indignation at what they view as a gross breach of privacy.

    By simply entering a national registration number and postal code (both of which employers have for their employees) into the platform, it is possible to see if there’s an option to set an appointment.

    If the option to schedule an appointment shows, it means that person has not yet been vaccinated.

    Charta21, a non-profit organisation founded during the lockdown that fights for privacy and fundamental rights, sent a letter to the Brussels Joint Community Commission (GGC) on Monday evening, urging it to “immediately put an end to the data leak.”

    “While the Prime Minister and the Data Protection Authority recently reminded us that an employer does not have the right to know our vaccination status, the Bruvax site allows all employers to know the vaccination status of all employees residing in the Brussels Region,” Jacques Folon, privacy expert and member of Charta21, told De Tijd.

    Related Posts

    The competent services were on leave on Monday due to a holiday but a spokesperson said that they would “examine the question with the services and people concerned.”

    The Bruvax tool was launched by the GGC in mid-March and replaced the federal registration platform. With just a name, state registration number and postal code, Brussels residents can choose a vaccination centre. By simplifying the procedure, the city wanted to make it possible to register an (older) family member.

    With only 56.2% of the population fully vaccinated in Brussels, the region lags far behind Flanders (80.2%) and Wallonia (69.8%).

    Latest news

    Belgium in Brief: The Austria Effect
    "What do you think about what's going on in Austria?" In case you missed it, yesterday Austria became the first EU country to confine people who ...
    Four days of telework but open nightclubs: Federal Government proposes new measures
    During a meeting on Monday, the Federal Government drew up a proposal with a number of measures to be discussed at the Consultative Committee on ...
    Around 7,500 premature deaths in Belgium caused by air pollution in 2019
    Air pollution accounted for some 7,500 premature deaths in Belgium in 2019. However, across the European Union, the number of people dying ...
    ‘Many reasons to panic’: Nightclub owners fear closures
    Business owners in the nightlife sector are upset about the proposals made by Belgium’s coronavirus expert group (GEMS) that were leaked yesterday ...
    Almost 10,000 new Covid-19 infections recorded every day
    An average of almost 10,000 new coronavirus infections are being recorded on a daily basis in Belgium, while the number of patients in intensive care ...
    Mandatory vaccination for health care workers from 1 April
    From 1 January 2022, health care workers will have three months to get fully vaccinated before vaccination becomes mandatory for staff on 1 April. ...
    Serious traffic disruption in Brussels centre due to police action
    Serious traffic disruption in Brussels is expected to last throughout Tuesday morning as police unions are taking action on Rue de la Loi and Rue ...
    ‘Not an option’: employers strongly oppose teleworking obligation
    Making teleworking compulsory until the Christmas holidays is not an acceptable measure to curb the current rise in infections, stress several ...
    COP26 Glasgow: International legislation against ecocide not in pact but could be on horizon
    The UN climate change conference can be assessed as a success or a failure depending on if the glass is seen as half full or half empty. When it ...
    Hospitals must reserve half of ICU beds for Covid-19 patients once again
    Barely one week after the previous announcement, Belgian hospitals have been asked to scale up once again, meaning they must reserve 50% of beds in ...
    EU auditors: Mixed results in EU spending programmes during the COVID-19 pandemic
    The European Commission’s reporting on how EU spending programmes perform shows mixed results in different funding areas, according to a new audit ...
    ‘Twenty more every day’: 533 Covid patients in ICU in Belgian hospitals
    On Monday, the number of coronavirus patients admitted to intensive care in Belgium hospitals rose to 533, which is 17 more than on Sunday, when the ...