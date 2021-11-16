   
Brussels to (re)open fifth vaccination centre for third shots
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 16 November, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels to (re)open fifth vaccination centre for third...
Belgium announces more favourable tax rates for top...
Munich cancels Christmas market in face of rising...
Belgium needs ‘broad measures’ to keep all sectors...
Airport police strike: 200 passengers miss flights at...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Four days of telework but open nightclubs: Federal Government proposes new measures
    2
    Serious traffic disruption in Brussels centre due to police action
    3
    ‘Not an option’: employers strongly oppose teleworking obligation
    4
    Belgium recommended strict new measures in leaked document: What are they?
    5
    Belgium’s most-vaccinated province also has highest number of Covid cases
    Share article:

    Brussels to (re)open fifth vaccination centre for third shots

    Tuesday, 16 November 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    When Belgium gives the official green light to start administering a third vaccination dose to the entire population, the Brussels-Capital Region is ready to (re)open a fifth vaccination centre.

    While the Joint Community Commission (Cocom) is currently keeping the four remaining vaccination centres on Brussels territory open to administer booster shots to the over-65s, one additional centre can be opened if necessary.

    “We are already preparing for that third dose for the general population. Our four vaccination centres will remain open and we may open a fifth centre very soon,” Cocom’s Inge Neven said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

    Last week, Belgium’s different Health Ministers agreed that every adult Belgian resident will be offered a third vaccine dose, but the exact roll-out of the campaign will only be discussed on 27 November.

    For now, the location of Brussels’ fifth vaccination centre is not yet being communicated. Following the closure of six centres in August, the remaining centres are in the city centre (Pacheco), Molenbeek, Forest and Woluwe-Saint-Pierre.

    Related News:

     

    So far, the booster vaccination of Brussels residents with a vulnerable immune system is progressing well, as about half of all at-risk patients have received their third jab, Neven announced.

    For those over 65 years old, another 20,000 Brussels residents were invited for their third vaccine dose last week, and new invitations will be sent out this week as well.

    Over-65s will only get invited if they received either their second vaccine dose from AstraZeneca at least four months ago (or a first dose of the Janssen vaccine), or a second dose from Pfizer or Moderna at least six months ago.

    “Please, and I cannot stress this enough: get vaccinated. Whether it is your first, second or third shot, go get it,” Neven said. “If everyone takes their responsibility, we can still look forward to a merry Christmas.”

    Latest news

    Belgium announces more favourable tax rates for top athletes
    Belgian athletes will have to pay 33.5% less tax on premiums they receive after top performances during competitions including the Olympic Games and ...
    Munich cancels Christmas market in face of rising infections
    The German city of Munich has cancelled its renowned Christmas market, which attracts more than two million visitors, due to the "exponential growth" ...
    Belgium needs ‘broad measures’ to keep all sectors open, says De Croo
    By applying broad measures across different sectors at the Consultative Committee on Wednesday, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo wants to ...
    Airport police strike: 200 passengers miss flights at Brussels Airport
    Some 200 passengers missed their flights at Brussels Airport on Tuesday morning due to a strike by airport police, said airport spokeswoman Nathalie ...
    France dismantles large migrant camp near Belgian border
    On Tuesday, French police began dismantling a large camp with over a thousand migrants in Grande-Synthe, a coastal commune next to Dunkirk and near ...
    Belgium in Brief: The Austria Effect
    "What do you think about what's going on in Austria?" In case you missed it, yesterday Austria became the first EU country to confine people who ...
    Four days of telework but open nightclubs: Federal Government proposes new measures
    During a meeting on Monday, the Federal Government drew up a proposal with a number of measures to be discussed at the Consultative Committee on ...
    Around 7,500 premature deaths in Belgium caused by air pollution in 2019
    Air pollution accounted for some 7,500 premature deaths in Belgium in 2019. However, across the European Union, the number of people dying ...
    ‘Many reasons to panic’: Nightclub owners fear closures
    Business owners in the nightlife sector are upset about the proposals made by Belgium’s coronavirus expert group (GEMS) that were leaked yesterday ...
    Almost 10,000 new Covid-19 infections recorded every day
    An average of almost 10,000 new coronavirus infections are being recorded on a daily basis in Belgium, while the number of patients in intensive care ...
    Mandatory vaccination for health care workers from 1 April
    From 1 January 2022, health care workers will have three months to get fully vaccinated before vaccination becomes mandatory for staff on 1 April. ...
    ‘Data violation’ allows employers to check vaccine status of Brussels residents
    With only a national registry number and a postal code, employers, insurers or banks can see in just a few clicks whether a Brussels resident has ...