Brussels to (re)open fifth vaccination centre for third shots

When Belgium gives the official green light to start administering a third vaccination dose to the entire population, the Brussels-Capital Region is ready to (re)open a fifth vaccination centre.

While the Joint Community Commission (Cocom) is currently keeping the four remaining vaccination centres on Brussels territory open to administer booster shots to the over-65s, one additional centre can be opened if necessary.

“We are already preparing for that third dose for the general population. Our four vaccination centres will remain open and we may open a fifth centre very soon,” Cocom’s Inge Neven said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Last week, Belgium’s different Health Ministers agreed that every adult Belgian resident will be offered a third vaccine dose, but the exact roll-out of the campaign will only be discussed on 27 November.

For now, the location of Brussels’ fifth vaccination centre is not yet being communicated. Following the closure of six centres in August, the remaining centres are in the city centre (Pacheco), Molenbeek, Forest and Woluwe-Saint-Pierre.

Related News:

So far, the booster vaccination of Brussels residents with a vulnerable immune system is progressing well, as about half of all at-risk patients have received their third jab, Neven announced.

For those over 65 years old, another 20,000 Brussels residents were invited for their third vaccine dose last week, and new invitations will be sent out this week as well.

Over-65s will only get invited if they received either their second vaccine dose from AstraZeneca at least four months ago (or a first dose of the Janssen vaccine), or a second dose from Pfizer or Moderna at least six months ago.

“Please, and I cannot stress this enough: get vaccinated. Whether it is your first, second or third shot, go get it,” Neven said. “If everyone takes their responsibility, we can still look forward to a merry Christmas.”