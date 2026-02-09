Brusselization 2.0: An iconic Ixelles building might be next on the chopping block

The Royal Rinking building, a former roller skating rink located on Chaussée de Waterloo in Ixelles. Credit: Vicente Torre Hovelson/ The Brussels Times.

The fate of one of the most iconic Belle Epoque landmarks in Ixelles is hanging in the balance as a property developer has presented plans to demolish the Royal Rinking building.

The building on Chaussée de Waterloo has lain dormant for the past 10 years. It was constructed in the 1910s and was originally a roller skating rink. Over the years, it hosted several sporting events, and was later converted to a parking garage, then a Delhaize supermarket.

Despite fierce local opposition, the new proposal for a massive residential-commercial complex appears to be gathering pace.

According to Le Soir, the property developer Besix Red has plans to convert the space into a residential and commercial housing complex.

This will include space for both housing and commercial purposes, with 6,012 m² for housing and 1,507 m² for retail space. The housing section is set to consist of 46 apartments, with studios, one-bedrooms, two-bedrooms, and 3-bedrooms.

The proposal is currently the subject of a public inquiry which will continue until 13 February. According to l'Avenir, an initial project was presented in July 2023, which preserved the distinctive facade, rather than demolishing it. However, strong local opposition to the plan meant the company was forced to revise its proposal.

The current plan would create more green spaces for residents, but requires full demolition of the building.

Politicians from the Ecolo party expressed their opposition to the plan, citing the building's protected status, granted by the Royal Commission for Monuments and Sites.

The possible destruction of the site has reignited a heated debate over heritage protection in a city increasingly defined by the loss of its historic architecture.

The destruction of historic buildings has long been a source of contention in Brussels. Other structures currently under threat of demolition include the Palais Du Midi and La Chapelle shunting station at the Tour and Taxis.

