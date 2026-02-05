'Not suitable for children': Public artwork in Brussels sparks controversy

Artworks of Atelier 34zero Muzeum, hung on the building at 334 de la drève de Rivieren, in Jette, Brussels. Credit: Atelier 34zero

A public artwork hung on the building at 334 de la drève de Rivieren, in the Brussels municipality of Jette, has sparked controversy in the Capital Region.

One of the images of Atelier 34zero Museum, an independent cultural centre, hung for public view, depicts a poignant scene – a man, his head between a woman's legs. It hangs alongside a photo of Israeli and Palestinian men kissing, and a caricature of US President Donald Trump. Yet it was the first image that left no passerby indifferent.

Several residents of the neighbourhood expressed their views in comments to Sudinfo.

Mirella, a Jette resident, believes that these images are not appropriate. "These are not things to show to children," she said. Another resident, Ingrid, said that she didn't mind. "It's art, it's reality."

Alice, who regularly passes these works, appreciated though-provoking nature of the images. "Sometimes the selection is interesting, sometimes less so. But the idea of exhibiting is a good initiative, it makes you think," she explains.

Provocative advertising

Wodek, the founder of Atelier 34zero, which put on the installation, explained that the goal is to support contemporary art and promote artists. "We don't do this to shock," he said.

The works belong to the museum's collection, renewed every three months in connection with the exhibitions organised by the Atelier.

"We choose images that are read quickly and are appealing," said Daniil, art historian at the Atelier. He noted that these spaces are usually reserved for advertising, but the Atelier uses them to display art, opposing visual pollution.

"These are images that must be shown, even if they are not always necessarily beautiful," Daniil said. As to criticism regarding the sensitive nature of the images that children may be exposed to, Daniil said that "there is no negative impact," as most of the time, children do not understand what is shown.