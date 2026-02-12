Belgian police raid European Commission in property sales investigation

The European Commission. Credit: Belga

Belgian police conducted searches at the European Commission in Brussels on Thursday, as part of an investigation into possible irregularities in the sale of property in 2024.

The searches took place at various Commission locations, including the budget department, sources familiar with the operation confirmed to the Financial Times.

The investigation reportedly concerns the sale of 23 European buildings to the Belgian government's investment arm, the Federal Participation and Investment Company (SFPIM), in 2024.

The sale, worth €900 million, took place during the previous term of the European Commission, when Johannes Hahn was European Commissioner for Budget and Administration, the newspaper reports. He managed the European multi-annual budget of approximately €1,000 billion until 2024.

'Evidence-gathering activities'

The investigation is being led by the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO). Spokesperson Tine Hollevoet confirmed to De Morgen that "evidence-gathering activities" are taking place as part of an ongoing investigation.

Further details are not being released for the time being so as not to jeopardise the investigation, and the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) and the Belgian federal police declined to comment to the Flemish newspaper.

At the time of the sale in 2024, the European Commission stated that the procedure was in accordance with European financial regulations. Neither the Commission nor FPIM nor Hahn have responded to requests for comment by the Financial Times at this time.

At this (early) stage of the investigation, it is not clear whether any criminal offences have been committed.

