Rise in number of people in Brussels being fired

The number of people working in the Brussels-Capital Region who are being fired from their jobs is on the rise.

According to a new study by HR expert Acerta, just over a quarter of permanent contracts were terminated at the employer's initiative last year.

Of all permanent contracts terminated in the Brussels-Capital Region last year, the employer took the initiative (meaning, the employee was fired) in more than a quarter of cases (26,74%) – the highest level in five years, and approximately 27% higher than in 2021.

"Economic uncertainty is causing an increase in the number of dismissals initiated by employers. We are seeing this at the Belgian level, but also in Brussels," said Kristel Minten, regional manager at Acerta Career Centre.

By way of comparison, the number of cases in which the employee themselves decided to leave is still slightly higher, at 35.7%. In the remaining cases, the decision is made by mutual agreement (25.5%) or due to retirement (12.1%).

Fewer chances for recent graduates

Young people who have just left school are finding it much harder to obtain a permanent contract. Of all those who got a new permanent contract in Brussels in 2025, 12.5% are younger than 25. In 2021, this figure was 15.2% – a decrease of approximately 18% over a period of five years.

According to Minten, this evolution is linked to the growing proportion of slightly older, more experienced candidates.

"The age group just above the under-25s already has some experience, still has a lot of growth potential and is considered by employers to be relatively less expensive than older employees," she said. Technological developments, such as artificial intelligence (AI), could also take over certain entry-level tasks from starters.

At the same time, young people are making more conscious choices. They are more likely to take the time to find an employer that matches their values.

"Job stability is not usually a priority for Gen Z at the moment. It is therefore important for employers to offer young people sufficient training and career opportunities," Minten said.

'8-year itch'

Another striking finding is that employees in Brussels tend to stay in their jobs slightly longer than elsewhere in the country. There seems to be a kind of so-called "eight-year itch," with employees changing jobs after an average of eight years.

In 2025, Brussels employees had an average of 8.33 years of seniority when their contract was terminated. Nationally, the average is around 7.5 years.

