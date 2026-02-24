Tram services to be disrupted around Brussels-Midi this weekend

Tram services around Brussels-Midi will be suspended this weekend due to repair works, announced the Brussels transport company, STIB/MIVB, on Tuesday.

As part of a project to modernise the tram network in the capital, work will be carried out in the Constitution tunnel through which tram lines 4, 10, 51, 81 and 82 run. The kerb by the tram 82 track on Chaussée de Bruxelles, near the Monaco stop, will also be repaired.

Passengers can still reach the Brussels-Midi station this weekend using metro lines 2 and 6. Additionally, bus line 48, which serves the Brussels-Midi, Porte de Hal and Anneessens stops, will be reinforced during the weekend.

Similarly, buses on line 50 between Brussels-Midi and Neerstalle will run more frequently to compensate for the disruption to the tram line 82.

Throughout the weekend, line 4 trams will only run between Stalle and Porte de Hal, while line 10 will only run between Hôpital Militaire and Anneessens.

Additionally, tram line 51 will not serve the Lemonnier and Brussels-Midi stops, tram line 81 will be diverted between Bara and Suède, and tram line 82 will run between Gare de Berchem and Porte d'Anderlecht.

More information on the disruptions can be found on the STIB/MIVB website.

