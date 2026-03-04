Brussels to shut down its tunnels for 9-hour underground rave

Credit: Hangar / Listen Festival

The tunnel underneath the iconic Cinquantenaire Park in Brussels will be the scene of a huge underground electronic music party in April.

Listen Festival and Hangar, two major players from the electronic music festival scene in the Belgian capital, are joining forces to organise a special 9-hour rave on 4 April, inside the vast tunnel complex underneath Cinquantenaire.

Traffic will be closed off and replaced by two stages for a unique event celebrating the best international and local DJs in electronic music.

Organisers have invited Dutch DJ and producer KI/KI, who has reached global stardom thanks to her pulsating DJ sets and live shows which mix techno, classic trance and acid.

From selling out 20,000 capacity shows, being named a Spotify Global Equal Ambassador, and making history as the first woman to win the Dutch Edisons Pop Award, KI/KI will land in Brussels while riding a huge wave of popularity.

Co-organisers Listen Festival took over Brussels' infamous tunnels in 2024, when they closed off three major arteries under Place Louise to throw a huge party attended by thousands.

For its return in 2026, organisers say that more artists will be soon announced and added to the line-up.

It is possible to pre-register now for this event via the website.Pre-registering will give exclusive access to the tickets on 10 March 12:00 CET, 24 hours before they go on general sale on 11 March 12:00 CET.

Related News