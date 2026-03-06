'New life for an entire neighbourhood': Place de Londres gets makeover

Credit: Nevruz Unal, Ixelles councillor for Neighbourhood Contracts and Urban Renewal

Well-loved among people living and working in Brussels' EU bubble due to its proximity to the European Parliament, the Place de Londres and several other areas in the north of Ixelles have received a makeover.

Several public spaces in the north of Ixelles have undergone a transformation: the Châtelaillon-Plage square has been redeveloped, as have its surroundings: Place de Londres, Rue de la Tulipe, Rue Jules Bouillon, Rue Cans, Rue Sans Souci, Rue de l'Athénée, and the Longue Vie-Chaussée de Wavre crossroads.

"These developments are the result of two years of citizen consultation and a public inquiry carried out in 2021 as part of the Athénée Neighbourhood Contract. Now, we are delighted to see the completion of the first series of projects," said Nevruz Unal, Ixelles councillor for Neighbourhood Contracts and Urban Renewal.

With the construction project at Place de Londres and its surrounding areas now ended, the redevelopment signals "the beginning of a new life for an entire neighbourhood," said Unal. The works aimed to ensure a better balance between residents, shopkeepers and students in the neighbourhood.

"In addition to these eight areas, the section of Chaussée de Wavre starting at Rue Trône and including the entrance to Rue Goffart up to Eldorado has also been redeveloped," she added.

Sprint tracks and chess tables

Beyond the renewal of pavements, these developments aim to provide a meeting place for citizens living in an area where the average income of residents is low – a condition for access to neighbourhood contracts.

This means that residents and school children will now be able to enjoy a sprint track, chess tables, benches and recreational facilities. Additionally, seasonal perennials will be planted, along with around 60 additional trees (bringing the total to 120) in areas known as 'rain gardens'.

These gardens collect rainwater to feed the green spaces while relieving pressure on the sewers and the southern slope of the municipality, which rests on the Maelbeek stream.

Permeable street surfaces will also promote water infiltration into the ground. Mobility is also at the heart of the contract. "Users will travel in a so-called 'shared' area to facilitate coexistence between pedestrians, cyclists and motorists," said Unal.

The 'Rabelais hub' – a flagship project of the Athénée neighbourhood contract representing nearly 15,000 m² of renovation work – will likely be next.

The project includes "the renovation of the former Athénée Rabelais, the reconstruction of primary school 4 and the creation of sports halls, a cultural centre, a crèche, a sustainable snack bar, a games library and eight social housing units," she said.