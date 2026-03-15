‘The Detroit of Brussels’ in photos: The many lives of the city’s industrial vein

Credit: Kosmos Khoroshavin / The Brussels Times [Agfa APX 400]

The Brussels-Charleroi canal is not your classic tourist site. Past Tour & Taxis, it doesn’t offer visitors fancy waterfront gastropubs or luxury hotels. However, its significance for the city of Brussels runs deep.

Today, many Brussels residents know little of the canal area. Running 14 km from the north to the south of the city, it is somewhere on the periphery, separating the centre from Molenbeek and then stretching to Anderlecht.

The waterway connecting Brussels, Wallonia and Flanders went through many iterations throughout the country's history. It started as a vital economic artery, transporting resources by water for Belgian industry – connecting the coal mines of Wallonia, the factories in the south of Brussels and the port of Antwerp in the north.

Later, the canal became associated with decay and pollution and the areas around it suffered too.

More recently, significant resources have been ploughed into the canalside area to turn into a more vibrant neighbourhood. Following the success of the regeneration project in the north of the city, local authorities have set their sights on transforming the southern stretch of the canal – notably the part which flows through Anderlecht.

In the summer of 2025, through the lens of my camera, I tried to capture the reality of this fast-changing area in all its glory, including gritty brick buildings, lush green trees and urban wildlife.

Related News