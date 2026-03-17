Spring clean: Join the Brussels residents coming together to clean up the city in March

Illustrative image of a person cleaning. Credit: Belga

Brussels residents are being urged to take part in a major cleanup action set to take place in the capital later this month in collaboration with the regional waste management agency, Bruxelles-Propreté.

From 26 to 29 March, the capital will host the new edition of 'Spring Cleaning'. The four-day cleanup event calls on individual residents, businesses, schools, sports clubs, and associations to join efforts to make the capital a cleaner city.

The initiative is part of the 'Wake-up Clean-up' movement, which was launched in October 2024 to promote urban cleanliness through citizen-led initiatives. Over 8,500 people have participated in 'Wake-up Clean-up' actions, collecting over 14,000 kilograms of waste across the Brussels-Capital Region.

The 'Spring Cleaning' invites residents to organise their own clean-ups at a time and place that suits them best on any day from 26 to 29 March. These clean-ups should be registered in advance on the 'Wake-up Clean-up' website until Wednesday 18 March.

Registered participants or groups will receive a cleanup kit provided by Bruxelles-Propreté, which includes gloves, cleanup vests, litter pickers, rubbish bags, and a scale.

In addition to the clean-up days in March, residents can also choose to be a 'Cleanliness Ambassador'. Ambassadors are volunteers who can commit to organising at least three clean-up actions a year. They are provided with cleaning equipment at no cost.

To date, the region has over 915 ambassadors, including businesses and schools.

The 'Wake-up Clean-up' platform was developed by Bruxelles-Propreté in collaboration with the sustainability non-profit Fost Plus.

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