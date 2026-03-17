Brothels and bars closed at night in Northern Quarter to combat drug dealing and insecurity

Saint-Josse-ten-Node is part of the Northern Quarter. Credit: Belga

Brothels cafes and bars in the Northern Quarter of Brussels must close between 01:00 and 06:00 to combat insecurity and drug trafficking in the area.

The decision was announced on Monday by Schaerbeek Mayor Martin de Brabant in coordination with Saint-Josse Mayor Emir Kir.

It follows growing safety concerns in the Northern Quarter, which has been marked by drug trafficking and consumption, including crack cocaine and heroin. Some businesses are also reportedly being used to launder drug money.

This new measure was developed by the Local Task Force, which includes representatives from Schaerbeek, Saint-Josse, the Brussels public prosecutor’s office, safe.brussels, and the Brussels-North police zone. Designated a "regional hotspot" since April 2024, the Northern Quarter is now under a coordinated approach at both municipal and regional levels.

Additional measures include standardised opening and closing hours for establishments across Schaerbeek and Saint-Josse, extended bans on alcohol sales and consumption in public areas, increased police presence, and an expanded network of surveillance cameras.

Authorities will also impose a speed limit of 8 km/h on electric scooters within the district. Local prevention initiatives, including the creation of “safe places”, will be introduced alongside temporary location bans, enhanced outreach services for vulnerable groups, and targeted cleanliness campaigns.

In the medium term, integrity investigations will be launched to address money laundering activities in certain businesses. Plans to redesign public spaces, particularly Aerschot Street, are underway in collaboration with the regional “Stations Plan” and a €10 million investment earmarked for these improvements.

Backlash from sex workers' union

There was an immediate backlash against the plans from certain parts of the community. Sex workers on Aerschot Street risk losing a large part of their income due to the rules, the Belgian Union of Sex Workers Utsopi said on Monday.